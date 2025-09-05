WNBA Predictions & Odds: Can the Sparks, Sky, or Liberty Deliver Upsets?

Friday night brings three key WNBA matchups as the season winds down, each with playoff implications and betting value. The slate includes the Sparks at Dream, Sky at Fever, and Liberty at Storm, with intriguing spreads and totals that make for sharp betting opportunities. If you’re searching for confident WNBA predictions for September 5, this preview breaks down every matchup with Bovada odds, betting insights, and projected outcomes.

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Atlanta Dream Game Info

When: Friday, September 5, 2025 • 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Gateway Center Arena, College Park, GA

TV: WNBA League Pass

Sparks vs. Dream Betting Odds & Prediction

At Bovada.lv, Atlanta opens as a 6.5-point favorite with the Over/Under at 170.0. The Dream have been one of the league’s stronger home teams, leaning on perimeter defense and balanced scoring to wear down opponents. The Sparks, meanwhile, enter with little margin for error and need to control the glass to offset Atlanta’s pace.

Los Angeles has been scrappy and capable of pushing games late, but Atlanta’s depth and consistency at home provide a distinct edge. Expect the Sparks to make runs, but the Dream should control tempo and pull away late.

Prediction: Dream 88, Sparks 79

Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever Game Info

When: Friday, September 5, 2025 • 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: WNBA League Pass

Sky vs. Fever Betting Odds & Prediction

Bovada.lv lists Indiana as a 14-point favorite, with the Over/Under set at 160.0. The Fever have surged late in the season behind Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell, thriving in the half-court and on the defensive end. The Sky, meanwhile, face a daunting task on the road as heavy underdogs.

Chicago’s path to covering lies in slowing the tempo and finding success in transition. But with Indiana motivated by playoff positioning and depth advantages across the roster, the Fever should dictate the flow and control the outcome.

Prediction: Fever 85, Sky 69

New York Liberty vs. Seattle Storm Game Info

When: Friday, September 5, 2025 • 10:00 p.m. ET

Where: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

TV: WNBA League Pass

Liberty vs. Storm Betting Odds & Prediction

According to Bovada.lv, the Storm are 2-point home favorites, with the total set at 159.5. Seattle has built a strong reputation on defense and ball movement, making Climate Pledge Arena one of the toughest road environments in the league. The Liberty counter with offensive firepower and the ability to stretch defenses with spacing and pace.

This matchup projects as the tightest of the night, with both teams having the tools to win late. New York’s ability to execute in crunch time and stay disciplined defensively gives them a live chance to steal one on the road. Expect a back-and-forth affair that comes down to the final possessions.

Prediction: Liberty 82, Storm 80

Final Thoughts

Friday’s three-game slate offers plenty of betting value, from Atlanta’s home-court edge against Los Angeles, to Indiana’s double-digit cushion over Chicago, to the toss-up battle between New York and Seattle. Ready to make your plays? Bet these WNBA games now at Bovada.lv.

For more expert previews and betting picks, visit TheSpread.com.