WNBA Prediction: Storm’s Firepower Meets Sky’s Grit in a Battle for Momentum

Seattle and Chicago come into this matchup with plenty to prove—Seattle banking on star-led scoring bursts, and Chicago grinding games out with defense and balance. The contrast in identities sets the stage for a fascinating chess match, where tempo and toughness could decide who grabs the edge. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Storm vs. Sky matchup?

Storm vs. Sky Event Info

What: Seattle Storm at Chicago Sky

When: 10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Where: Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

Watch: N/A

Storm vs. Sky Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Storm are 11.5-point road favorites to knock off the Sky. The total, meanwhile, sits at 156 points.

Game Preview: Storm at Sky — August 19, 2025

Time & Venue

The tipoff is set for 8:00 PM ET at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. You can catch the action on The U, CW Seattle, or stream via WNBA League Pass.

Momentum & Form

The Storm (17–18) sit in 8th place in the league standings, sporting a slightly underwhelming 1–4 record over their last five games.

Meanwhile, the Sky (8–25) languish near the bottom of the league, stuck in a four-game skid on home court.

Head-to-Head

Seattle already dispatched Chicago once this season, routing them 95–57 on July 24.

Key Players & Storylines

Nneka Ogwumike (Seattle) has been a consistent force—leading in points, rebounds, and serving as a paint anchor. Came off a 24-point effort in a tight loss to Phoenix.

Angel Reese (Chicago) continues to miss action—her absence leaves a gaping hole in Chicago’s frontline and is a key factor in their struggles.

Injury Impact

Seattle is missing Katie Lou Samuelson for the season due to a torn ACL.

Chicago is also down guard Courtney Vandersloot for the season—a key playmaker gone.

Storm vs. Sky Prediction

The Seattle Storm carry the edge—and not just because the scoreboard says so. They bring paint dominance, too much roster balance, and the psychological lift of previous success in this matchup. Chicago, meanwhile, is playing catch-up without two foundational players, in front of a home crowd that’s seen better days.

My call: Storm win, 87–74. A commanding road performance built on interior strength and veteran poise. With Reese and Vandersloot out, Chicago lacks the firepower to stick with Seattle’s execution and depth.

Storm vs. Sky WNBA PREDICTION: OVER 156