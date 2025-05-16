WNBA Lynx vs. Wings Prediction: Is Minnesota laying too many points?

Will Minnesota’s experience and defensive discipline lead the team to a comfortable season-opening win in Dallas? Or is there a better bet in tonight’s Lynx vs. Wings WNBA matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET?

Event Information

Matchup: Minnesota Lynx at Dallas Wings

Location: Arlington, Texas

Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

Lynx vs. Wings Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Lynx are 7-point road favorites versus the Wings. As for the total, it sits at 164.5.

Minnesota Lynx Outlook

The Minnesota Lynx open their season on the road against the Dallas Wings, a team that struggled mightily at home and in conference play last season. Dallas posted just a 7-13 home record and allowed opponents to score a whopping 92.1 points per game, one of the worst defensive marks in the league. With starting guard Tyasha Harris out due to a knee injury, the Wings may be vulnerable in the backcourt.

On the other hand, the Lynx come into the season with momentum from a strong 30-10 record last year, including a 14-6 mark in Western Conference play. They thrive by capitalizing on opponent mistakes, averaging 18.2 points off turnovers and boasting a well-rounded attack with bench depth and second-chance scoring. Despite being without rookie Aubrey Griffin (knee), Minnesota retains a seasoned core.

Lynx vs. Wings Prediction:

Given the defensive issues Dallas showed last season and Minnesota’s consistent two-way play, the Lynx are likely to control the pace and capitalize on turnovers and second-chance opportunities.

Lynx vs. Wings Prediction: MINNESOTA LYNX -7