Wings vs. Mercury WNBA Prediction: Will game turn high-scoring?

The streaking Phoenix Mercury (12–6) continue their push to reclaim top Western Conference form when they host the red-hot Dallas Wings (6–13) at Footprint Center, tipping off at 10:00 PM ET Monday night. Phoenix is out to rebound from a rare two-game skid, while Dallas looks to prove that their upset in Game 1 wasn’t a fluke.

Wings vs. Mercury WNBA Event Info

Dallas Wings at Phoenix Mercury

10:00 p.m. ET, Monday, July 7, 2025

PHX Arena, Phoenix, AZ

TV: N/A

Wings vs. Mercury Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Mercury are 6-point home favorites to beat the Wings. The total, meanwhile, sits at 164.5 points.

Game Preview

Phoenix enters this rematch off a surprising 98–89 loss to the Wings on July 3 in Arlington, snapping their six-game win streak—but their offense remains lethal, averaging 112.8 offensive rating and 90.7 PPG over the past seven games, with Sami Whitcomb draining about 4.4 triples per game. Sabally (19.1 PPG, 7.7 RPG) and point-forward Alyssa Thomas (9.4 APG) continue to drive the balanced attack.

Dallas heads to Phoenix playing with confidence, winning five of seven since a 1–11 start. Rookie Paige Bueckers (18.7 PPG, 5.7 APG) leads the charge alongside Arike Ogunbowale (16.8 PPG), with gallant rebounding from Myisha Hines-Allen (5.1 RPG). Their last road upset included a sharpshooting performance—47.8% FG and eight 3-pointers made.

Vegas and analytics models favor Phoenix by double digits (Mercury −10; implied win chance ~83%). The total rests near 169, consistent with both teams often hovering in the mid‑160s range. Statistically, both teams’ scoring averages closely match their opponent’s defense—Phoenix scores 83.9 vs Wings’ 85.1 allowed; Dallas’ 82.4 PPG pair nicely with Phoenix’s 80.3 D.

Key Matchups & Insight

Phoenix’s shooters vs. Wings’ defense: Whitcomb will look to bounce back from the upset and Phoenix is expected to tighten perimeter defense.

Dallas’ momentum: Bueckers’ playmaking and confidence from their last win could push Dallas to remain competitive, especially early.

Bench impact: Dallas bench depth has already surprised, but Phoenix’s rotation—including veterans like Cook and Brown—can shift the momentum late.

Wings vs. Mercury Prediction

Expect a tightly contested rematch: Phoenix still holds significant edge with home-court energy and depth, and they’ll be eager to avenge their recent loss. But Dallas enters with swagger and will challenge if Bueckers can keep the offense humming. A high-scoring, fast-paced affair to look forward to—with score swings likely throughout.

Wings vs. Mercury Prediction: OVER 164.5