Wings vs. Aces WNBA Prediction: Will game turn into a shootout?

The Dallas Wings (9–25) head to Las Vegas riding a difficult stretch: they’ve dropped six of seven overall and are winless against the Aces this season, including a painful 106–80 blowout on July 27 in Dallas. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Wings vs. Aces matchup?

Wings vs. Aces WNBA Event Info

Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces

3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, August 17, 2025

Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Wings vs. Aces Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Aces are 10-point home favorites to beat the Wings. The total, meanwhile, sits at 169.5 points.

Dallas Wings

Paige Bueckers is leading the charge—averaging 18.8 PPG and 5.4 APG this rookie season—but she’s missing a key scoring partner in Arike Ogunbowale, who is sidelined through at least August 20 with a knee issue.

Las Vegas Aces

The Las Vegas Aces (20–14), meanwhile, are riding high on a six-game win streak and have built solid momentum behind MVP-caliber consistency from A’ja Wilson, who notched 30 points in Friday’s tight 86–83 win over Phoenix. At home in Michelob ULTRA Arena, the Aces are a formidable force—especially with Las Vegas now 12–8 in conference play and clearly firing on all cylinders.

Wings vs. Aces Prediction

The Dallas Wings arrive in Sin City on Sunday chasing answers more than wins. Without Arike Ogunbowale, and standing at 9–25 with a missed chance to crack the win column against the Aces this season, their playoff hopes feel distant. Paige Bueckers remains a bright spot, but even her brilliance may not offset Dallas’ defensive shortfalls.

Las Vegas, by contrast, is peaking—hot off a 6-game win streak, with A’ja Wilson carrying the offense and an energized home crowd riding her every bucket. The best bet today is the over.

Wings vs. Aces Prediction: OVER 169.5