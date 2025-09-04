Wings at Valkyries Odds & Prediction: Can Dallas Pull the Upset in the Bay?

The Wings at Valkyries showdown in San Francisco has all the makings of a late-season test, as Dallas tries to play spoiler while Golden State looks to stay sharp before the postseason. For bettors searching for a strong Wings at Valkyries prediction, this preview delivers matchup details, betting insights, and a projected winner.

Dallas Wings vs. Golden State Valkyries Game Info

When: Thursday, September 4, 2025 • 10:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. PT)

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

TV: WNBA League Pass, NBC Sports Bay Area

Betting Odds & Insights

At Bovada.lv, the Valkyries are 9-point home favorites, with the total set at 158.5. Golden State has been dominant on its home floor, while Dallas enters as a double-digit underdog looking to prove they can hang with one of the league’s hottest teams.

Game Prediction & Analysis

Wings Outlook: Dallas has struggled with consistency, but their athleticism and transition play give them a puncher’s chance to stay competitive.

Valkyries Outlook: Golden State is firing on all cylinders with a balanced attack, depth, and home-court dominance. Their offensive versatility makes them tough to slow down.

Key Factors: Dallas' ability to score efficiently in the paint Valkyries' perimeter shooting and ball movement Turnover battle and second-chance points



Prediction: Dallas should show fight, but Golden State’s balance and depth should prevail. Valkyries 86, Wings 74

Final Thoughts

The Wings at Valkyries matchup gives Golden State another chance to prove why they’re a dangerous postseason threat, while Dallas looks to exceed expectations as a big underdog. Ready to wager? Place your bet now at Bovada.lv.

