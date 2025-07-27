Valkyries vs. Sun WNBA Prediction: Will Golden State cash as 5-point Favorite?

Golden State (11–12) will be visiting the Mohegan Sun Arena to take on Connecticut (3–20), tipping off at 1:00 PM ET (10:00 AM PT) on CBS Sports Network and available via WNBA League Pass. What’s the best bet in today’s Valkyries vs. Sun matchup?

Valkyries vs. Sun WNBA Event Info

Golden State Valkyries at Connecticut Sun

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 27, 2025

Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

TV: CBSSN

Valkyries vs. Sun Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Valkyries are 5-point road favorites to beat the Sun. The total, meanwhile, sits at 157.5 points.

Game Preview

This marks just the second meeting between these squads in franchise history. Golden State won their earlier matchup back on June 23, cruising to an 87–63 victory behind 21 points from now-injured forward Kayla Thornton.

The Sun are enduring a dismal campaign, having lost nine of their last ten and trying to halt a four-game skid. Meanwhile, the Valkyries—despite losing Thornton for the season—have found enough depth to stay competitive in the playoff chase.

Key Matchup Factors

Defense vs. Offense: Golden State ranks third in the league in points allowed (~78.0 PPG) whereas Connecticut has the worst defensive output, surrendering around 88.5 PPG.

Scoring Output: The Valkyries put up about 79.4 PPG (10th in WNBA) and Connecticut manages just 73.3 PPG, placing them 13th in scoring.

Rebounding Edge: Golden State outrebounds opponents by about 3 boards per game, averaging 36.9 rebounds per game versus the Sun at 33.9.

Momentum & Injuries: The Valkyries are coming off a win at home against Dallas, but are without their star Thornton. Connecticut, though desperate for a win, has seen improved contributions from Tina Charles—she’s averaging over 20 points and nearly 10 rebounds over her last five games, clearing the over on the 6.5 rebound prop in each outing.

Valkyries vs. Sun Prediction

Golden State enters this contest with a clear tactical edge. Their stifling defense and rebounding control should neutralize Connecticut’s limited offensive roster. With Tina Charles continuing to perform strongly, the Sun might cover at home—but it would require a truly feisty effort across their supporting cast.

Pick: Golden State Valkyries to win, and likely cover the –6.5 spread. Expect a final score in the vicinity of 86–75 in favor of Golden State.

