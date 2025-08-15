Valkyries vs. Sky WNBA Prediction: Will Golden State cover 5.5-point Spread?

The Golden State Valkyries (16‑15 overall; 6‑10 on the road) ride into the Windy City to face the Chicago Sky (8‑23 overall; 5‑11 at home) at Wintrust Arena, tipping off at 7:30 PM ET. Golden State currently leads the season series 2‑0, having secured victories at Chicago on both June 27 (83‑78) and August 1 (73‑66). What’s the best bet in tonight’s Valkyries vs. Sky matchup.

Valkyries vs. Sky Game Outlook

Golden State Valkyries at Chicago Sky

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, August 15, 2025

Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

TV: ION

Valkyries vs. Sky Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Valkyries are 5.5-point favorites to knock off the Sky. As for the betting total, meanwhile, the number currently sits at 151.

Team Snapshots & Trends

Golden State Valkyries

In their inaugural season under head coach Natalie Nakase, the Valkyries have steadily found their stride and earned Coach of the Month honors in June.

Statistically, they average 77.5 points per game, shooting 40.1% from the field (FG%) and 31.6% from three.

Defensively, they’re stingy—allowing just 77.1 PPG, holding opponents to around 40.5% FG.

On the road, they are 6‑10, but recently rattled off a win in Washington and are on a three-game winning streak, led by strong performances from Veronica Burton.

Chicago Sky

The Sky have endured a punishing season—8‑23 overall, one of the worst records in the league; their recent stretch is brutal: just one win in their last 12 games.

They struggle on both ends of the court: averaging 75.8 PPG (39th FG% actually slightly higher at 42.0%) while conceding a staggering 86.4 PPG, suggesting massive defensive issues.

Their offense is turnover-prone (leading the league in turnovers per game) and lacks shooting consistency; plus, key players are missing—Courtney Vandersloot is out for the season, and Kamilla Cardoso is currently away representing Brazil, further weakening Chicago’s interior presence.

Valkyries vs. Sky Prediction

With Chicago in disarray, plagued by injuries and inefficiency, and Golden State steadily improving behind strong defense and balanced scoring, the Valkyries look primed for another confident road victory.

Final prediction: Golden State Valkyries 83, Chicago Sky 72 — a double‑digit win (‑11) feels well within reach given the mismatch in fundamentals, health, and momentum.

Golden State asserts itself once more in the series, and it’s hard to see Chicago mounting a serious comeback unless something dramatically changes overnight.

Valkyries vs. Sky WNBA Prediction: GOLDEN STATE VALKYRIES -5.5