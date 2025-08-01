Valkyries vs. Sky WNBA Prediction: Will Golden State Cash Road Favorite?

This will be the second meeting between the Golden State Valkyries (12–13) and the Chicago Sky (7–19), with the Valkyries holding a 1–0 advantage after winning the season opener in June. That initial game marked the debut of this matchup, since Golden State entered the WNBA as an expansion team in 2025. Chicago’s home struggles continue—they’re just 4–8 at Wintrust Arena this year. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Valkyries vs. Sky matchup?

Valkyries vs. Sky WNBA Event Info

Golden State Valkyries at Chicago Sky

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, August 1, 2025

Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

TV: ION

Valkyries vs. Sky Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Valkyries are 4.5-point road favorites to beat the Sky. The total, meanwhile, sits at 156.5 points.

Game Preview

Golden State enters this contest off a close win over Atlanta, shooting 47.6% overall, hitting 11 threes, and hauling in 34 rebounds with 17 assists while limiting turnovers to just six. On the season the Valkyries average 78.7 points per game, shoot 40.3% from the field and 31.1% from deep, and lead the league in rebounding (36.3 per game). Yet they also rank lowest in 3‑point percentage overall and allow a high number of shot attempts by opponents—partially why they lead the league in total rebounds allowed.

The Sky meanwhile remain in full rebuild mode under new head coach Tyler Marsh. They are plagued by injuries, most notably guard Courtney Vandersloot, who tore her ACL in June and will not return this season. Offensively, they score just 77.1 points per game, shoot 41.9% from the field, and allow 87.7 PPG defensively—ranking near the bottom of the league. Angel Reese has been a bright spot, often pulling down double-digit rebounds and contributing scoring.

Matchup Storylines

Rebounding & Paint Control: Golden State is the WNBA’s best rebounding team, but that’s also a product of opponents missing lots of shots. Chicago, porous around the rim, may struggle to contain the flood of rebounds, especially with players like Angel Reese fighting in the paint.

Chicago’s lack of playmakers: Without Vandersloot or any consistent creator, the Sky can’t maintain offensive flow. The Valkyries, while erratic from outside, have stronger ball movement and defensive pressure to force Chicago into mistakes.

Indiana context: Chicago’s recent embarrassment at home, a 93–78 loss to the Indiana Fever, underscored their defensive woes and lack of depth. Meanwhile, Indiana—without injured star Caitlin Clark—capitalized behind Kelsey Mitchell’s 35 points, highlighting how weak the Sky looked even when their opponent lacked its leader.

Valkyries vs. Sky Prediction

Golden State has owned the rebounding battle, plays with more cohesion on both ends, and enters with confidence after their head-to-head win and recent strong rebound usage. Chicago, meanwhile, is undermanned, underperforming at home, and fading fast.

Final Score Prediction: Valkyries 88, Sky 76

Golden State covers the spread comfortably. Look for the Valkyries to dominate the boards and control pace, forcing Chicago into an error‑filled night.

Valkyries vs. Sky Prediction: GOLDEN STATE VALKYRIES -4.5