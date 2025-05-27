Valkyries vs. Liberty WNBA Prediction: Is betting total set too low?

The Golden State Valkyries (2-1) visit the defending champion New York Liberty (3-0) on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. This matchup features a clash between an emerging expansion team and a seasoned title contender.

Valkyries vs. Liberty Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Liberty are massive 16-point home favorites tonight against the Valkyries. The total, meanwhile, sits at 164 points.

Team Overviews

Golden State Valkyries (2-1)

In their inaugural season, the Valkyries have shown promise with back-to-back wins, including an 82–73 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks. French rookies Carla Leite and Janelle Salaün have been instrumental, with Salaün averaging 14.0 points per game and Leite contributing efficiently as a playmaker. Veteran forward Kayla Thornton, acquired in the expansion draft, leads the team with 6.3 rebounds per game and adds 12.7 points per game. Her return to Brooklyn is notable, as she will receive her 2024 championship ring from the Liberty.

New York Liberty (3-0)

The Liberty have started their title defense strongly, averaging 93.7 points per game with a 49.7% field goal percentage. Natasha Cloud has been a standout addition, averaging 18.7 points, 7.7 assists, and shooting over 55% from the field. Her defensive prowess was evident in a recent win over the Indiana Fever, where she recorded four steals against Caitlin Clark.

Valkyries vs. Liberty Prediction

While the Valkyries have shown early-season resilience, the Liberty’s depth and experience make them the favorites in this matchup. Expect New York to leverage their offensive efficiency and defensive tenacity to secure a win. That said, I’m not laying 16 points. Give me the over.

Valkyries vs. Liberty WNBA Prediction: OVER 164