Valkyries vs. Dream WNBA Prediction: Will Golden State keep pace?

Golden State finally faces a new opponent as their road trip continues: the Valkyries visit the Atlanta Dream in College Park for the first time this season. Both teams are in the thick of playoff positioning—Atlanta sitting at 11–7, Golden State at 9–8—and this early matchup could set the tone for a key late-season rivalry. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Valkyries vs. Dream matchup?

Valkyries vs. Dream WNBA Event Info

Golden State Valkyries at Atlanta Dream

7:30 p.m. ET, Monday, July 7, 2025

Gateway Center, College Park, GA

TV: N/A

Valkyries vs. Dream Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Dream are 6-point road favorites to beat the Valkyries. The total, meanwhile, sits at 157 points.

Game Preview

The Dream come into Monday’s home game riding solid momentum at 7–3 at Gateway Center, anchored by their league-leading defensive rebound numbers (27.9 DRPG) and a top-4 offensive rating. All‑star guard Allisha Gray has been the driving force, averaging career-best marks across points (19.1 PPG), boards (5.7 RPG), assists (4.1 APG), and an efficient 41.5% from deep. Meanwhile, the Dream’s offseason addition Brittany Griner looks to bounce back from a quieter campaign, offering Atlanta a strong interior presence alongside Brionna Jones in the paint.

The Valkyries, meanwhile, bring one of the WNBA’s stingiest defenses—97.8 defensive rating—with Kayla Thornton playing at near All‑Star level (14.9 PPG, 7.1 RPG). Their challenge? Stopping Atlanta’s balanced attack while silencing Gray’s hot hand. Tiffany Hayes remains a key offensive piece off the bench, fresh off a 23-point effort capped by five threes in a tough road loss to Minnesota.

Recent form suggests a tightly contested battle. Atlanta dropped a one-point heartbreaker to Seattle but is still favored by about 5–6 points depending on the book.. Golden State has struggled away from home (2–5), but their defense—ranked third in the league—could make this game closer than most expect.

Edge may lie with home floor and balanced scoring. The Dream’s rebound dominance and offensive efficiency give them back-to-back wins on deck if they control the pace. That said, the Valkyries have flashed the ability to cover and win tight ones—especially in low-tempo battles—thanks to their defensive discipline.

Valkyries vs. Dream Prediction

Expect a physical, half-court affair where Atlanta looks to exploit Golden State’s interior. The Dream should carry the edge—but the Valkyries’ suffocating defense and bench spark, led by Hayes and Thornton, keep this one within range. The Valkyries have covered in seven out of their last 10 games heading into play tonight.

Valkyries vs. Dream Prediction: GOLDEN STATE VALKYRIES +6