Valkyries vs. Aces WNBA Prediction: Is Las Vegas Laying too Many Points?

The Golden State Valkyries (14–13) conclude a successful 5-game road trip with a matchup against the Las Vegas Aces (14–14) at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Both teams are deadlocked in the standings and have already split their two prior meetings this season. The game kicks off a back-to-back slate for Las Vegas, who host Minnesota the day before. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Valkyries vs. Aces matchup?

Golden State Valkyries at Las Vegas Aces

6:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, August 3, 2025

Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: N/A

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Aces are 8-point home favorites to beat the Valkyires. The total, meanwhile, sits at 157 points.

Golden State enters with solid road momentum, winning three of their last four games away from home. Their recent defensive effort has been impressive—holding opponents to just 69.3 PPG, including a recent 73–66 win over the Chicago Sky. The Valkyries have also covered the spread in both prior matchups with Las Vegas this season and hold a 2–0 ATS advantage in the series. However, they continue to struggle with interior scoring, as key frontcourt players like Kayla Thornton are out for the season and Monique Billings is hampered by injury—leaving paint production thin.

Veteran guard Tiffany Hayes has emerged as a leading scoring presence and team leader in Golden State’s inaugural season.

The Aces are dealing with fatigue concerns entering this game, as they just suffered a blowout 111–58 home loss to Minnesota on August 2. That game marked the second night of a back-to-back and produced few bright spots—only two players scored in double figures, led by Jewell Loyd’s 12 points. Still, Las Vegas boasts superstars like MVP A’ja Wilson, who averages 22.1 PPG and 9.1 RPG and dropped 34 points with 16 boards in one of their earlier meetings with Golden State. Jackie Young remains a two-way force, capable of triple‑double outings as she’s shown this season.

On the season, the Aces have been solid at home (7–5) and have split series with Golden State (1–1).

Las Vegas is favored by 5 points with the total set at around 156.5.

Despite being underdogs, Golden State presents value: they’ve covered in both previous matchups this season and have been excelling ATS overall, ranking near the top of the league in ATS performance.

Golden State’s knack for covering away from home and Las Vegas’s recent subpar form post-back-to-back elevate the odds of a cover by the Valkyries.

Even though Las Vegas has championship pedigree and MVP-level talent in Wilson, the combination of fatigue, a lopsided loss to Minnesota, and poor ATS history versus Golden State raises concerns. The Valkyries arrive with strong defensive momentum and confidence from prior wins over the Aces—despite their limitations inside.

In a one-off, well-matched game, I expect the Valkyries to keep it tight throughout and cover the spread. Their perimeter defense and recent confidence on the road make them a viable underdog pick.

Prediction: Golden State Valkyries 89, Las Vegas Aces 85 – Expect the Valkyries to cover the +5 spread, though Las Vegas remains a slight favorite on the moneyline.

Valkyries vs. Aces Prediction: GOLDEN STATE VALKYRIES +8