Sunshine Showdown: Mystics vs Sun Preview & Prediction

Our Mystics vs Sun preview highlights a WNBA clash between two Eastern Conference rivals fighting for playoff seeding. Washington comes in with momentum, having strung together consistent outings behind their balanced scoring attack. Connecticut, meanwhile, has struggled with inconsistency but remains a dangerous home team capable of flipping a game with their defense and rebounding. With the Mystics favored by just 2.5 points, oddsmakers expect a tight, grind-it-out battle in Uncasville.

The Mystics’ Game Plan

Washington’s calling card all season has been depth and execution. The Mystics’ guards excel at creating offense off the dribble, and their spacing opens up driving lanes that allow them to dictate pace. Washington has been especially tough late in games, ranking near the top of the league in clutch efficiency. If their perimeter shots fall early, the Mystics could pull Connecticut out of its comfort zone defensively.

The Sun’s Path to Victory

Connecticut has been a different team at home, where their defense intensifies and their rebounding advantage often turns the tide. The Sun’s frontcourt remains their biggest weapon, as they dominate the paint and control second-chance opportunities. For Connecticut to pull off the win, they’ll need to slow the game down, limit turnovers, and force Washington into contested jump shots rather than rhythm threes.

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Mystics are 2.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 157.5.

Prediction:

Expect a physical contest with long stretches of half-court basketball. The Sun will hang tough behind their defense, but the Mystics’ late-game poise and perimeter scoring give them a slight edge. Prediction: Mystics by 4. Total: under 157.5, as defense dictates pace.