Sun vs. Wings WNBA Prediction: Will Ogunbowale struggle?

The Sun vs. Wings matchup tips off at 9:30 p.m. ET from College Park Center in Arlington, TX. With all the game and prop plays available for tonight, what’s the best play on the board for bettors?
Sun vs. Wings Event Information
Connecticut Sun (-5.5) at Dallas Wings (+5.5); o/u 162
7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, August 16, 2024
Gateway Center Arena @ College Park, Atlanta, GA
Team Overview
Connecticut Sun:
- Record: The Sun have been one of the top teams in the league this season, consistently performing well and sitting near the top of the standings.
- Key Players: Alyssa Thomas has been the heart of the Sun, with her ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor. She’s a triple-double threat every night, contributing in scoring, rebounding, and assists. DeWanna Bonner provides additional scoring punch and veteran leadership, while Tiffany Hayes offers perimeter shooting and defense.
- Strengths: The Sun excel in defense and rebounding, often controlling the pace of the game. They play a physical style and are particularly effective in the paint, both offensively and defensively. Their depth allows them to maintain intensity throughout the game.
Dallas Wings:
- Record: The Wings have been a competitive team this season, showing promise with a young and dynamic roster.
- Key Players: Arike Ogunbowale is the centerpiece of the Wings’ offense, leading the team in scoring with her ability to create her own shot from anywhere on the court. Satou Sabally has been a versatile threat, contributing in multiple facets of the game, including scoring, rebounding, and playmaking. Natasha Howard provides experience and inside presence.
- Strengths: Dallas plays an up-tempo style, thriving in transition and capitalizing on fast-break opportunities. They have a potent offense, with multiple players capable of scoring in double figures. Their athleticism and speed make them a tough matchup, especially when they’re hitting from beyond the arc.
Key Matchup
- Alyssa Thomas vs. Satou Sabally: This forward matchup will be critical, as both players are versatile and can impact the game in various ways. Thomas’ physicality and all-around game will be tested against Sabally’s athleticism and scoring ability.
What to Watch
- Sun’s Defense vs. Wings’ Offense: The contrast between Connecticut’s defensive prowess and Dallas’ high-powered offense will be a key storyline. The Sun will look to slow down Ogunbowale and force the Wings into tough shots, while Dallas will try to push the pace and create scoring opportunities in transition.
- Rebounding Battle: Both teams are strong on the boards, and controlling the glass could be a deciding factor in this game. The Sun’s ability to limit second-chance points for the Wings will be crucial.
Sun vs. Wings Prediction
Take Arike Ogunbowale to go under in points at 21.5 (-120). When Ogunbowale is rolling, this number isn’t too high. That said, despite scoring 24 points versus the Fever in her final game before the WNBA break, she had scored 12 points versus Los Angeles, 13 at Phoenix, 13 at Las Vegas and 19 versus Atlanta. It’s not as if her minutes decreased, either – she was in the 37- to 40-minute range over that span. For whatever reason, her production dipped heading into the break and I’m not just going to assume it’ll increase the game immediately following the break.
Sun vs. Wings WNBA Prediction: Arike Ogunbowale under 21.5 points (-120)