Sun vs. Wings Prediction: Will the Wings Finally Snap the Streak?

We’re in the heart of late-season tension. This game between two struggling teams feels like a crossroads. Can the underdog Wings find a spark at home? Or will the Sun’s slumping hopes plunge further? Tip-off is set for 8:00 PM ET at College Park Center in Arlington. It’s time for one of these teams to rediscover a pulse.

Team Situations & Stakes

The Connecticut Sun (9–28) are enduring a tough season. They are scoring just 75.8 points per game (13th in the WNBA) while allowing 85.2 (10th). They’ve also been edged on the glass, averaging 31.5 rebounds to opponents’ 35.6.

The Dallas Wings (9–29) are also floundering, with a –5.9 rating differential and being outscored 87.4 to 81.5. But they’re strong on the boards, grabbing 35.6 rebounds per game (3rd in the WNBA).

Both teams are in desperate need of a win. The Sun want to claw out of the basement. Meanwhile, Wings aim to stop a painful skid.

Key Storylines & Player Insights

Connecticut Sun: Tina Charles (avg. 16.2 PPG, 5.9 RPG) remains the offensive anchor, while Aneesah Morrow and Marina Mabrey bring rebounding and playmaking.

Dallas Wings: Paige Bueckers (if playing) is a central figure—currently listed as ‘GTD’. She is an offensive catalyst when healthy. Their ecosystem benefits from strong rebounding, anchored by Myisha Hines-Allen and a dynamic frontcourt.

Sun vs. Wings Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Sun are 3-point road favorites to beat the Wings. The total, meanwhile, sits at 162.5 points.

Sun vs. Wings Prediction

This feels like Dallas’s moment. The Wings’ board dominance plus home advantage seems primed to exploit a Sun squad. The Sun has been outpaced on both ends of the court.

Final Call: Wings win 84–78