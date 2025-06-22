Sun vs. Valkyries WNBA Prediction: Will Connecticut hang with Golden State?

Lights shine on Chase Center tonight as the expansion Golden State Valkyries (6–6) aim to climb above .500 for the first time, facing the struggling Connecticut Sun (2–11). The Sun are desperate to end their rough stretch, while the Valkyries are riding high on the confidence of late-season momentum. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Sun vs. Valkyries?

Sun vs. Valkyries WNBA Event Info

Connecticut Sun at Golden State Valkyries

8:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 22, 2025

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

TV: N/A

Sun vs. Valkyries Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Fever are 10-point road favorites to beat the Sun. The total, meanwhile, sits at 154 points.

Team Form & Trends

Golden State Valkyries have won 4 of their last 5, including an 88–77 win over Indiana where their bench outscored the Fever’s by 28 points. Kayla Thornton led the way with 16 points and five threes—statewide depth is shining.

Connecticut Sun have lost 5 straight, sit at 2–11, and own the league’s worst point differential (–16.2 PPG). Tina Charles (16.6 PPG, 5.3 RPG) and Marina Mabrey (15.2 PPG, 5.1 RPG) are holding down the fort.

Head-to-head: This is the first-ever battle between Sun and Valkyries; the WNBA schedule confirms no prior meetings.

Key Matchups

Frontcourt matchup: The Valkyries pulled down 32 rebounds (24 defensive, 8 offensive) in their last game—strong rebounding remains a collective strength. The Sun feature Tina Charles, who scored 26 in their 86–83 loss; but they continue to suffer on the glass and defensively.

Backcourt duel & playmaking: Valkyries rookie Veronica Burton leads with 5.2 APG, dishing out career-high assists while being a former Sun player. The Sun rely heavily on Mabrey and the occasional spark from Jacy Sheldon (10 PPG recently).

Bench vs. depth: Golden State’s reserves deliver—Chloe Bibby (12 PPG), Tiffany Hayes (14 with 5 assists), and Bibby both playing key roles. Connecticut lacks frontcourt depth beyond Charles and Morrow.

Sun vs. Valkyries Prediction

Why GSV wins:

Strong bench and roster depth

Superior rebounding (avg. 35.8 vs. 30.2 RPG)

Four-of-five wins and strong home court momentum

What Sun need to do:

Control the glass via Tina Charles and foul trouble

Limit turnovers and exploit any bench lapses (unlikely)

Connect jumpers consistently

The Valkyries’ home strength, balanced depth, recent form, and rebounding dominance tilt the scales heavily in their favor. That said, I still like the Sun to keep things relatively close.

Sun vs. Valkyries Prediction: CONNECTICUT SUN +10