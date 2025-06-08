Sun vs. Mystics WNBA Prediction: Will Washington cover spread?

The Sun vs. Mystics WNBA matchup tips off at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon in Washington. With the Mystics laying 6.5 points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 157.5, what’s the best bet in today’s WNBA matchup?

Sun vs. Mystics Game Info

Matchup: Connecticut Sun (2–6) @ Washington Mystics (3–6)

Date/Time: Sunday, June 8, 3 PM ET

Location: CareFirst Arena, Washington, D.C.

TV: ABC / Monumental Sports Network

Team Overview

Connecticut Sun

Record: 2–6 (6th in East)

Key Stats:

PPG Leader: Marina Mabrey – 17.4 PPG, 3.4 APG

Rebounds: Olivia Nelson‑Ododa – 5.8 RPG

Shooting struggles have buried the Sun, but Mabrey lit it up with 34 in their last win over Atlanta

Washington Mystics

Record: 3–6 (4th in East)

Key Stats:

Points: Brittney Sykes – 19.6 PPG, 4.5 APG

Rebounds: Kiki Iriafen – 9.9 RPG, shooting 51%

The Mystics have improved to .500 in Cup play after two early wins

Storylines & Matchups

Roster Updates

Sun’s roster is still depleted: missing key guards like Bria Hartley, Lindsay Allen.

Mystics have rookies Citron and Iriafen making immediate impact — Iriafen was Rookie of Month for May.

Head-to-Head

Washington holds the head‐to‐head edge — beat Sun 90–85 on May 18.

That game: Sykes scored 27, Iriafen added 14, while Mabrey had big nights — but Sun lost Ford on bench depth.

Offensive Mismatches

Sun rely on Mabrey and frontcourt Jacy Sheldon/juniors.

Mystics match with inside dominance: Iriafen controls glass, Sykes orchestrates the offense.

Connecticut lacks 3‑pt shooting mojo — Mystics’ defense should force contested shots.

Defensive & Intangibles

Mystics rebound strong (36 RPG, mid-pack league)

Sun have the mid‑range game: highest % of team points from mid-range in WNBA

Washington’s home‑court edge and rookie confidence are key.

Sun vs. Mystics Prediction

Why Washington?

The Mystics’ strong rebounding and up-tempo play, led by Sykes, Iriafen, and Citron, should overwhelm Connecticut’s thin backcourt.

Connecticut’s sporadic scoring bursts — like Mabrey’s 34-point night — aren’t consistent enough to match Washington’s two-way rise.

Sun vs. Mystics WNBA Prediction: WASHINGTON MYSTICS -6.5