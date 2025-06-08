Sun vs. Mystics WNBA Prediction: Will Washington cover spread?

The Sun vs. Mystics WNBA matchup tips off at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon in Washington. With the Mystics laying 6.5 points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 157.5, what’s the best bet in today’s WNBA matchup?
Sun vs. Mystics Game Info
Matchup: Connecticut Sun (2–6) @ Washington Mystics (3–6)
Date/Time: Sunday, June 8, 3 PM ET
Location: CareFirst Arena, Washington, D.C.
TV: ABC / Monumental Sports Network
Team Overview
Connecticut Sun
Record: 2–6 (6th in East)
Key Stats:
PPG Leader: Marina Mabrey – 17.4 PPG, 3.4 APG
Rebounds: Olivia Nelson‑Ododa – 5.8 RPG
Shooting struggles have buried the Sun, but Mabrey lit it up with 34 in their last win over Atlanta
Washington Mystics
Record: 3–6 (4th in East)
Key Stats:
Points: Brittney Sykes – 19.6 PPG, 4.5 APG
Rebounds: Kiki Iriafen – 9.9 RPG, shooting 51%
The Mystics have improved to .500 in Cup play after two early wins
Storylines & Matchups
Roster Updates
Sun’s roster is still depleted: missing key guards like Bria Hartley, Lindsay Allen.
Mystics have rookies Citron and Iriafen making immediate impact — Iriafen was Rookie of Month for May.
Head-to-Head
Washington holds the head‐to‐head edge — beat Sun 90–85 on May 18.
That game: Sykes scored 27, Iriafen added 14, while Mabrey had big nights — but Sun lost Ford on bench depth.
Offensive Mismatches
Sun rely on Mabrey and frontcourt Jacy Sheldon/juniors.
Mystics match with inside dominance: Iriafen controls glass, Sykes orchestrates the offense.
Connecticut lacks 3‑pt shooting mojo — Mystics’ defense should force contested shots.
Defensive & Intangibles
Mystics rebound strong (36 RPG, mid-pack league)
Sun have the mid‑range game: highest % of team points from mid-range in WNBA
Washington’s home‑court edge and rookie confidence are key.
Sun vs. Mystics Prediction
Why Washington?
The Mystics’ strong rebounding and up-tempo play, led by Sykes, Iriafen, and Citron, should overwhelm Connecticut’s thin backcourt.
Connecticut’s sporadic scoring bursts — like Mabrey’s 34-point night — aren’t consistent enough to match Washington’s two-way rise.
Sun vs. Mystics WNBA Prediction: WASHINGTON MYSTICS -6.5