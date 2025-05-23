Sun vs. Lynx WNBA Prediction: Is Minnesota laying too many points?

The Connecticut Sun and Minnesota Lynx are set to face off on Friday, May 23, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Target Center in Minneapolis. This matchup marks the first meeting of the season between these two teams. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Sun vs. Lynx matchup?

Sun vs. Lynx Betting Prediction

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Lynx are 15-point home favorite over the Sun. The total, meanwhile, sits at 161 points.

Team Overview

Connecticut Sun

The Sun enter the 2025 season with significant changes, including a new head coach, Rachid Meziane, and a revamped roster. Notably, the team lost its entire starting lineup from the previous season, a first in WNBA history. Despite these challenges, the Sun have shown resilience, with players like Marina Mabrey stepping up to lead the team. Additionally, rookie forward Aneesah Morrow, drafted 7th overall, brings a strong presence in the paint and on the boards.

Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx have started the 2025 season strong, boasting an undefeated record of 3-0. In their most recent game, they secured an 85-81 victory over the Dallas Wings, with Napheesa Collier leading the way with 28 points and 8 rebounds. The team has shown offensive depth, with multiple players contributing significantly. Additionally, rookie Paige Bueckers, making her professional debut, recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 assists.

Sun vs. Lynx Matchup Breakdown

Frontcourt Battle: The Sun’s Morrow will face off against the Lynx’s Collier. Both players are known for their scoring and rebounding abilities, making this a pivotal matchup.

Guard Play: Mabrey’s leadership in the backcourt will be crucial for the Sun, while the Lynx’s Courtney Williams and Bueckers provide dynamic playmaking and scoring options.

Team Depth: The Lynx’s balanced scoring and experience give them an edge, but the Sun’s adaptability and emerging talent could make for an exciting contest.

Sun vs. Lynx Prediction

While the Sun have shown promise with their new roster, the Lynx’s strong start and experienced lineup make them the favorites in this matchup. However, the Sun’s determination and emerging talents could lead to a closely contested game.

Sun vs. Lynx Prediction: CONNECTICUT SUN +15