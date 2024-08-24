Sun vs. Liberty WNBA Prediction: Will Ionescu go over in points?

The Sun vs. Liberty matchup will tip-off at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday night. With the Liberty laying seven points as a home favorite, the total sitting at 156.5 and a slew of props available on the prop market, what’s the best bet tonight in New York?
Connecticut Sun (+7) at New York Liberty (-7); o/u 156.5
7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, August 24, 2024
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Connecticut Sun
- Current Form: The Sun have been performing well, maintaining a strong position in the standings. They’ve relied on their defensive tenacity and efficient offense to secure wins throughout the season.
- Key Players:
- Alyssa Thomas: Known for her versatility, Thomas is a key player for the Sun, contributing significantly in scoring, rebounding, and playmaking. Her ability to impact both ends of the floor makes her a central figure in the team’s success.
- DeWanna Bonner: As a veteran leader, Bonner’s scoring ability and experience are invaluable. She can stretch the floor with her shooting and is a strong presence on the defensive end.
- Strategy: The Sun typically focus on their defensive schemes to disrupt opponents. They emphasize controlling the boards and limiting fast-break opportunities for their adversaries. Offensively, they rely on a balanced attack with a focus on inside-out play.
New York Liberty
- Current Form: The Liberty have been one of the most dynamic teams in the league, known for their high-powered offense and strong three-point shooting. They have been particularly strong at home, where their fan support gives them an added boost.
- Key Players:
- Breanna Stewart: Stewart is a superstar in the league, known for her scoring, rebounding, and defensive prowess. She is a matchup nightmare due to her versatility and ability to score from anywhere on the court.
- Sabrina Ionescu: As one of the best guards in the league, Ionescu’s playmaking and shooting ability are crucial for the Liberty. She is a triple-double threat and plays a vital role in setting up the team’s offense.
- Jonquel Jones: Facing her former team, Jones is a dominant presence in the paint, providing both scoring and rebounding. Her familiarity with the Sun’s strategies could be an asset for the Liberty.
- Strategy: The Liberty like to push the pace and utilize their shooters to space the floor. They are effective in pick-and-roll situations and often rely on Stewart and Ionescu to create scoring opportunities. Defensively, they focus on pressuring the perimeter and protecting the paint with their size.
Key Matchups
- Frontcourt Battle: The clash between the Sun’s bigs and the Liberty’s forwards will be crucial. How well the Sun can contain Stewart and Jones will play a significant role in determining the outcome.
- Guard Play: Ionescu’s playmaking against the Sun’s backcourt defense will be a key factor. If the Sun can limit her impact, they might disrupt the Liberty’s offensive rhythm.
Sun vs. Liberty Prediction
With the number sitting at 20.5 (-104), I’m taking Sabrina Ionescu to go over in points tonight. Ionescu scored 23 points in 36 minutes at Las Vegas last Saturday and has had a week off. She only scored 18 points at Los Angeles on August 15, but that was in 23 minutes so it was rather impressive. Excluding that game since she didn’t see regular minutes, Ionescu has scored at least 21 points in six straight games. This number is too low.
Sun vs. Liberty WNBA Prediction: Sabrina Ionescu over 20.5 points (-104)