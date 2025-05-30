Sun vs. Fever WNBA Prediction: Indiana laying too many points?

The Connecticut Sun will face the Indiana Fever on Friday, May 30, 2025, at 4:30 PM PDT. Both teams are navigating challenges early in the season, but this matchup presents an opportunity for one to gain momentum.

Sun vs. Fever Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Fever are 12-point home favorites to beat the Sun. The total, meanwhile, sits at 161.5 points.

Connecticut Sun Outlook

The Sun are in a rebuilding phase, having lost their entire 2024 starting lineup during the offseason. This significant turnover leaves Marina Mabrey as the team’s primary offensive catalyst. Despite the shake-up, the Sun have shown resilience, with Bria Hartley making a notable return after a three-year hiatus due to ACL injuries. Hartley has averaged 8.4 points, 3.0 assists, and 1.2 steals per game, contributing positively off the bench.

Indiana Fever Outlook

The Fever, under head coach Stephanie White, have made significant offseason additions, including DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, and Brianna Turner, aiming to bolster both offense and defense. However, the team faces a setback with the injury of rookie sensation Caitlin Clark, who is sidelined for at least two weeks due to a left quadriceps strain. In Clark’s absence, veterans like Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston are expected to step up, with Mitchell taking on more playmaking duties and Boston anchoring the offense in the post.

Sun vs. Fever WNBA Prediction

While the Sun are in a rebuilding phase, their young core, led by Mabrey and supported by the experienced Hartley, provides a foundation for growth. The Fever, despite Clark’s absence, possess a deep roster with seasoned players capable of stepping up. Given the Fever’s home-court advantage and depth, they are likely to secure a victory in this matchup.

Sun vs. Fever WNBA Prediction: CONNECTICUT SUN +12