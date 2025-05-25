Sun vs. Dream WNBA Prediction: Is betting total set too high?

The Connecticut Sun and Atlanta Dream are set to face off today, Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 12:00 PM PDT (2:00 PM CDT) at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia. This matchup marks the season opener for both teams, each entering with significant roster changes and new coaching directions. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Dream vs. Sun matchup?

Roster Overhaul and Coaching Changes

Connecticut Sun

The Sun have undergone a complete roster transformation, losing all five starters from the previous season and hiring Rachid Meziane as their new head coach. This makes Connecticut the first team in WNBA history to lose its entire starting lineup between seasons. Marina Mabrey, the team’s new offensive focal point, has expressed a commitment to leading the rebuild.

Atlanta Dream

The Dream have also made significant moves, acquiring All-Stars Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones, and adding veteran Tina Charles to bolster their frontcourt. Under new head coach Karl Smesko, Atlanta aims to implement a more versatile and shoot-friendly system.

Sun vs. Dream Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Dream are 9.5-point home favorites to beat the Sun, while the total sits at 157.5.

Key Players to Watch

Connecticut Sun

Marina Mabrey: Expected to lead the offense after a standout season with the Chicago Sky.

Tina Charles: Returning to Connecticut, where she began her career, bringing veteran leadership and scoring ability.

Rebecca Allen: Known for her perimeter shooting and defensive prowess.

Atlanta Dream

Brittney Griner: A dominant presence in the paint, both offensively and defensively.

Brionna Jones: A versatile forward with scoring and rebounding skills.

Tina Charles: Provides scoring and experience, especially in clutch moments.

Rhyne Howard: A dynamic guard capable of scoring from anywhere on the court.

Team Stats Comparison

Category Connecticut Sun Atlanta Dream

Points per Game 80.1 77.0

Rebounds per Game 33.5 36.1

Assists per Game 19.9 18.4

Turnovers per Game 12.1 12.5

Field Goal % 44.4% 40.8%

3PT % 32.7% 30.8%

Free Throw % 75.3% 77.1%

Sun vs. Dream Prediction

While both teams are in transitional phases, the Dream’s established frontcourt and experienced roster give them an edge. Connecticut’s youth and new system may lead to early-season growing pains. I like the under tonight.

Sun vs. Dream WNBA Prediction: UNDER 157.5