Sun at Liberty Matchup Preview: Can the Liberty Bounce Back in Brooklyn?

Welcome to your Sun at Liberty matchup preview, where we dig into all the angles ahead of Monday’s clash. With New York laying 12 points and the total sitting at 164.5, there’s plenty to unpack—not least because the Liberty’s health is as fragile as their recent form. Let’s get into it.

Sun at Liberty Matchup Preview: Injury Disruptions and Lineup Uncertainty

The Liberty are limping into this one. Breanna Stewart (knee), Sabrina Ionescu (foot), Natasha Cloud (nose), and Isabelle Harrison (concussion protocol) are all questionable for Monday’s showdown in Brooklyn, while Nyara Sabally remains out—these absences have turned the Liberty into a patchwork puzzle.

Stewart’s potential return would be seismic—she’s a championship-winning force whose presence instantly shifts momentum. Ionescu, averaging roughly 19 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.8 rebounds this season, remains a game-time decision. Without both, the Liberty lose both firepower and connective tissue.

In contrast, the Sun come in healthier and quietly building steam. Connecticut has won 3 of its last 5 games and looks dangerous despite a 9-27 record

X-Factors—Can Connecticut Hold Tight?

Tina Charles leads a surging Sun—she’s the veteran presence and still lethal in post-up scenarios. If the Liberty are patching together their starting five, Charles becomes a lethal mismatch.

For New York, if Natasha Cloud and Ionescu suit up, expect a tighter defensive shell and better spacing. But if both sit, the Liberty might rely on depth like Emma Meesseman and Isabelle Harrison—solid pieces, but not the keystones they’d prefer.

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Liberty are 12.5-point home favorites to beat the Sun. The total, meanwhile, sits at 164.5 points.

Key Players to Watch

Breanna Stewart – Defensive anchor and offensive facilitator. Her health is arguably the biggest barometer of this game.

Sabrina Ionescu – Floor general who keeps the offense humming—her status is vital.

Tina Charles (Sun) – The veteran leader; if she gets space down low, the Sun stay competitive.

Natasha Cloud / Isabelle Harrison / Emma Meesseman – Their presence, or absence, could make the difference in bench scoring, perimeter defense, and rotational coherence.

Prediction

Here’s my take: This is a Liberty team in flux. If Stewart and Ionescu lace them up, New York should win—leaning toward a 10-point victory, not the full 12, but still a W. If one or both sit, expect Connecticut to hang tough or even cover, leaning into that hot streak and cohesion.

My prediction: Liberty win by 8 points. Final score estimate: Liberty 79, Sun 71. Lean Under 164.5.