Storm Warning: Seattle Storm vs Dallas Wings Preview

Our Storm vs Wings preview sets the stage for a Western Conference WNBA showdown on August 22, 2025. The Seattle Storm enter as a solid road favorite—thanks to their stronger roster and historical edge—while the Dallas Wings offer rookie-driven intrigue and home-court grit. With the spread at –6.5 and the over/under at 169, it promises to be a compelling contest throughout.

Trends & Recent Form

Seattle boasts a 25–14 record, including a respectable 7–5 on the road. They’ve also hit 9–6–0 against the spread (ATS) away from home, signaling consistency and value in both execution and betting outcomes.

Dallas, by comparison, is limping at 10–9 overall and 5–12 at home. ATS, they’re 5–2 at home but 2–4 in their last six at College Park Center. Still, they’ve struggled in head-to-head, standing 1–4 SU and 3–6–1 ATS vs Seattle—particularly poor when hosting.

Head-to-Head & Styles

Seattle swept the season series, most recently winning 83–77 in early June. Against Dallas, they bring disciplined half-court offense, strong defense, and rebounding advantage. The Wings lean on young talents like Paige Bueckers—who leads July rookie scoring and assists—and Arike Ogunbowale’s dynamic scoring, but depth and consistency remain concerns.

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Seattle Storm are 6.5-point favorites, while the total sits at 169.

Why Seattle Has the Edge

With experience, depth, and mental toughness, Seattle thrives in close games and on the road. Recent ATS trends amplify that confidence: Storm are 9–3 ATS in their last 12 outings and 5–0 ATS at home, while the Wings have failed to cover in nine of their last eleven. Plus, the over has hit in most of their recent meetings.

Storm vs. Wings Prediction

Seattle should dominate tempo, control rebounding, and close clean possessions. Prediction: Storm win by 8–10 points, easily covering the −6.5. Given both offenses’ ability to produce gritty scoring bursts, the over 169 looks likely to cash.