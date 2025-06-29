Storm vs. Valkyries WNBA Prediction: Will Golden State cash as 5-point underdog?

The Storm (10–6) hit the road to face the Valkyries (8–7) in a tightly contested Western Conference duel. Seattle rides momentum from a dominant performance by Skylar Diggins (24 points in a 97–81 win over Connecticut), while Golden State looks to build on their upset win over the Storm in their first meeting. With both squads aiming to climb the standings, expect pace, intensity, and playoff-like physicality. What’s the best bet in Storm vs. Valkyries matchup?

Storm vs. Valkyries WNBA Event Info

Seattle Storm at Golden State Valkyries

8:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 29, 2025

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

TV: N/A

Storm vs. Valkyries Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Storm are 5-point road favorites to beat the Valkyries. The total, meanwhile, sits at 159 points.

What to Watch

Seattle Storm

Offense comes alive with Skylar Diggins, averaging 19 PPG and 6.1 APG, providing steady leadership and playmaking.

Interior presence of Nneka Ogwumike, averaging 17.2 PPG and hauling in 6.3 defensive boards per game supports their second-chance game.

Seattle’s defense excels, allowing just 44.0% shooting and forcing tough shots, key against Golden State’s motion offense.

Golden State Valkyries

Offense features Kayla Thornton, who dropped 22 in the previous win over Seattle and averages 17.7 over her past ten games.

Temi Fagbenle provides interior balance with 10.3 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 1.5 SPG.

Golden State averages 9.3 made threes per game — posing a direct challenge to Seattle’s perimeter defense, which allows about 7.9 per game.

Storm vs. Valkyries Prediction

Expect an up-tempo, playoff-style matchup where Seattle’s sharp shooting and defensive discipline narrowly outweigh Golden State’s home-court firepower and three-point prowess. The Storm should lead most segments but the Valkyries will keep it close.

Storm vs. Valkyries Prediction: GOLDEN STATE VALKYRIES +5