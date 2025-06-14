Storm vs. Valkyries WNBA Prediction: Is Seattle laying too many points?

The Seattle Storm (6–4) will face the Golden State Valkyries (4–5) on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at Chase Center in San Francisco. This matchup is part of the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup, with both teams vying for a strong position in the Western Conference. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Storm vs. Valkyries matchup?

Storm vs. Valkyries WNBA Event Info

Seattle Storm at Golden State Valkyries

8:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 14, 2025

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

TV: N/A

Storm vs. Valkyries WNBA Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Storm are 9.5-point road favorites to knock off the Valkyries. The total, meanwhile, sits at 158.5 points.

Team Overview

Seattle Storm

Recent Form: The Storm are on a three-game winning streak, including a notable 94–84 victory over the previously undefeated Minnesota Lynx.

Key Players:

Jewell Loyd: Averaging 19.7 points per game, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists.

Nneka Ogwumike: Contributing 18.0 points per game with an impressive 66.7% field goal percentage.

Strengths: The Storm have a balanced offense, averaging 81.7 points per game, and a solid defense allowing 79.3 points per game.

Golden State Valkyries

Recent Form: The Valkyries have won their last two games, including a 95–68 triumph over the Las Vegas Aces.

Key Players:

Kayla Thornton: Leading the team with 13.6 points per game and 6.9 rebounds.

Veronica Burton: Averaging 5.0 assists per game, facilitating the Valkyries’ offense.

Strengths: Golden State’s offense is potent, averaging 83.2 points per game, but they need to improve defensively, allowing 81.0 points per game.

Key Matchup

The Valkyries’ three-point shooting prowess will be tested against the Storm’s defense. Seattle’s ability to control the perimeter and limit Golden State’s long-range opportunities will be crucial. Conversely, the Valkyries will aim to exploit any defensive lapses by the Storm to capitalize on open shots.

Commissioner’s Cup Implications

With the Storm’s recent win over the Lynx, they now control their Commissioner’s Cup destiny. A loss to the Valkyries would jeopardize that position, making this game critical for Seattle’s aspirations.

Storm vs. Valkyries WNBA Betting Prediction

Given the Storm’s current form and the Valkyries’ defensive vulnerabilities, Seattle is favored to win. The matchup predictor gives the Storm a 62.7% chance of victory. This prediction reflects the Storm’s momentum and experience, which should carry them to a narrow victory over the Valkyries. That said, I think it’s too many points to lay with a Golden State team that has been relatively competitive.

Storm vs. Valkyries WNBA PREDICTION: GOLDEN STATE VALKYRIES +9.5