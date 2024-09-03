Close Menu
    Storm vs. Sun WNBA Prediction: Will Thomas go over in Assists?

    Anthony Rome
    Storm vs. Sun

    The Storm vs. Sun will tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday night from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. With the number sitting at 6.5, will Alyssa Thomas go over 6.5 assists in tonight’s matchup?

    Storm vs. Sun Event Information

    Seattle Storm (+4.5) at Connecticut Sun (-4.5); o/u 159.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, September 3, 2024

    Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

    Seattle Storm Preview:

    • Current Form: The Storm have had a challenging season, struggling to find consistency. They are in a rebuilding phase, focusing on developing their younger talents.
    • Key Players: Jewell Loyd is the standout star for Seattle. She has been one of the league’s top scorers and is pivotal to any offensive success the Storm might have. Ezi Magbegor has also been a key contributor, particularly in the paint, where her defensive presence and rebounding have been vital.
    • Keys to the Game: For Seattle, containing the Sun’s potent offense and finding scoring contributions beyond Loyd will be essential. They will need a strong defensive effort and a good shooting night to compete against a well-rounded team like Connecticut.

    Connecticut Sun Preview:

    • Current Form: The Sun are one of the stronger teams in the league and have been consistent throughout the season. They are known for their strong defense and balanced scoring attack.
    • Key Players: Alyssa Thomas is the engine for Connecticut, known for her versatility and ability to contribute across all facets of the game, including scoring, rebounding, and playmaking. DeWanna Bonner also provides significant scoring punch and veteran leadership.
    • Keys to the Game: The Sun will look to leverage their home-court advantage and play through their stars, Thomas and Bonner. Their focus will be on exploiting mismatches, using their defensive prowess to force turnovers, and getting out in transition to score easy baskets.

    Storm vs. Sun Prediction

    Take Alyssa Thomas to go over 6.5 assists tonight. If we throw out Saturday’s game at Washington in which she only had one assist due to the fact that she only played seven minutes, Thomas has gone over 6.5 assists in three of her last four games. That includes Sunday’s matchup versus Seattle in which she finished with an assists. The lone time Thomas failed to register at least seven assists in her last four games (again, not counting at Washington on August 31), she finished with six assists. She’ll be around this number tonight and I believe she’ll go over.

    Storm vs. Sun WNBA Prediction: Alyssa Thomas over 6.5 Assists (-152)

