Storm vs. Mystics WNBA Prediction: Atkins to go over in points?

The Storm vs. Mystics matchup will tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. With a slew of player props, the Mystics catching 6.5 as a home dog and the total sitting at 162.5, what’s the smart bet tonight in Washington?
Storm vs. Mystics Event Information
Seattle Storm (-6.5) at Washington Mystics (+6.5); o/u 162.5
7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington, DC
Washington Mystics
- Record: The Mystics have had a solid season, hovering around the middle of the playoff picture. They’ve faced challenges with injuries but remain a competitive team with a strong defensive identity.
- Key Players: Elena Delle Donne is the cornerstone of the Mystics, providing scoring, rebounding, and leadership. Ariel Atkins and Natasha Cloud are also key contributors, with Atkins providing scoring from the perimeter and Cloud orchestrating the offense.
- Strengths: The Mystics excel defensively, often frustrating opponents with their physical play and ability to switch on defense. They have a disciplined offense that revolves around Delle Donne’s versatility, and they can shoot well from three-point range when they’re in rhythm.
- Weaknesses: Injuries have disrupted their lineup consistency, and their offense can become stagnant at times, especially when Delle Donne is closely guarded. Depth can be a concern, particularly against teams with deeper benches.
Seattle Storm
- Record: The Storm are in a rebuilding phase, reflected in their struggles this season. They’ve had a tough year, focusing on developing younger players while trying to remain competitive.
- Key Players: Jewell Loyd has been the standout performer for Seattle, often carrying the offensive load. Ezi Magbegor has also shown promise, particularly on the defensive end and as a rim protector.
- Strengths: The Storm have a gritty, never-say-die attitude, often playing hard regardless of the score. Loyd’s scoring ability can keep them in games, and their defense, anchored by Magbegor, can be effective in stretches.
- Weaknesses: Consistency has been a significant issue for the Storm, especially on offense, where they can struggle to generate points outside of Loyd. Their inexperience shows in late-game situations, and they can be vulnerable against teams with more firepower.
Matchup Outlook
- X-Factor: The performance of Delle Donne will be crucial for the Mystics. If she can dominate, the Mystics will have a significant edge. For the Storm, Loyd needs to have a big game to give Seattle a chance to compete.
- Pace of Play: The Mystics will likely try to control the tempo, utilizing their defense to create easy scoring opportunities. The Storm might look to push the pace and create quick offense to avoid getting bogged down in half-court sets.
- Prediction: The Mystics, with their experience and defensive prowess, have the upper hand in this matchup. However, if the Storm can get hot from beyond the arc and Loyd has a standout performance, they could make it a closer game than expected.
Storm vs. Mystics Prediction
Ariel Atkins’ point total sits at 13.5 at Fanduel Sportsbook and I love the over. In her two games back from the break, Atkins posted 12 points at Minnesota and 11 points in Washington versus that same Lynx team. That said, she only played 31 and 28 minutes, respectively. On a normal night, Atkins plays anywhere between 32 and 36 minutes. Assuming she sees her normal minutes tonight, she’ll go over in points. In fact, she scored at least 14 points in five straight games before the break.
Storm vs. Mystics WNBA Prediction: Ariel Atkins over 13.5