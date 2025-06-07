Storm vs. Mercury WNBA Prediction: Is Over Best Bet?

The Seattle Storm and Phoenix Mercury are set to face off on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. This matchup is pivotal for both teams as they navigate the mid-season stretch. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Storm vs. Mercury matchup?

Storm vs. Mercury Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Storm are 5-point road favorites to knock off the Mercury. The total, meanwhile, sits at 157 points.

Team Overview

Seattle Storm

The Storm boast a potent offense, averaging 83.2 points per game, ranking fourth in the league. They are led by Jewell Loyd, who contributes 19.7 points per game, and Ezi Magbegor, who adds 8.0 rebounds per game. However, they will be without forward Jordan Horston, who suffered an ACL injury in February and is out for the season.

Phoenix Mercury

The Mercury have a slightly lower scoring average at 81.5 points per game. Kahleah Copper leads the team with 21.1 points per game, while Brittney Griner contributes 6.6 rebounds per game. The addition of Sami Whitcomb, signed in February 2025, brings veteran experience to the backcourt.

Storm vs. Mercury Key Matchup

A critical aspect of this game will be the battle in the paint. The Storm’s Ezi Magbegor leads the league in blocks with 3.0 per game, while the Mercury’s Brittney Griner is a formidable presence in the post. Controlling the boards and interior defense will be crucial for both teams.

Weather Impact

Phoenix is expected to experience extreme heat on game day, with temperatures reaching 107°F (41°C). This could affect player stamina and performance, especially for teams not accustomed to such conditions.

Storm vs. Mercury Prediction

This game promises to be a competitive and exciting matchup as both teams aim to strengthen their positions in the standings. Given Seattle’s offensive firepower and defensive prowess, they are favored to secure a close victory over Phoenix.

That said, the best bet on the board is the over 157. Yes, Seattle has a solid defense but this one is going to sail over the number.

Storm vs. Mercury WNBA Prediction: OVER 157