Storm vs. Mercury WNBA Betting Preview & Prediction

The 2025 WNBA season tips off tonight with a compelling matchup between the Seattle Storm and the Phoenix Mercury at 10:00 p.m. ET at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. Both teams underwent significant roster changes in the offseason, setting the stage for an intriguing opener. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Storm vs. Mercury matchup?

Team Overviews

Seattle Storm

The Storm finished the 2024 season with a 25-15 record but were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. This season, they face the challenge of replacing their leading scorer, Jewell Loyd, who was traded in a three-team deal that brought in center Li Yueru and draft picks. Veteran guard Skylar Diggins-Smith, entering her second season with Seattle, is expected to take on a larger offensive role after averaging 15.1 points and a career-high 6.4 assists per game last season . The team also added rookie Dominique Malonga, a 6-foot-6 French center known for her athleticism and potential impact in the paint.

Seattle’s frontcourt remains strong with Nneka Ogwumike, who averaged 16.7 points per game last season, and Ezi Magbegor, who contributed 11.7 points and led the team with eight rebounds per game.

Phoenix Mercury

The Mercury are entering a new era following the retirements of Diana Taurasi and the departure of Brittney Griner. Only Kahleah Copper remains from last year’s starting lineup. To bolster their roster, Phoenix acquired All-Star forwards Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally through a significant four-team trade . While the new trio of Copper, Thomas, and Sabally brings talent, the team’s overall experience level and cohesion remain uncertain .

Storm vs. Mercury Key Matchups

Frontcourt Battle: The matchup between Seattle’s Ogwumike and Magbegor versus Phoenix’s Thomas and Sabally will be crucial. Both teams boast athletic and versatile forwards, and their performance could dictate the game’s outcome.

Backcourt Dynamics: With Diggins-Smith leading Seattle’s backcourt, the Storm will rely on her playmaking and scoring abilities. Phoenix’s backcourt, having undergone significant changes, will need to establish chemistry quickly to keep pace.

Storm vs. Mercury Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Storm are 4-point road favorites to knock off the Mercury tonight. As for the total, it currently sits at 154.5.

Storm vs. Mercury Prediction

Given Seattle’s returning core and the presence of seasoned players like Diggins-Smith and Ogwumike, they may have the edge in this opener. Phoenix’s new lineup, while talented, might require more time to develop on-court chemistry.

STORM VS. MERCURY PREDICTION: UNDER 154.5