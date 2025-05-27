Storm vs. Lynx WNBA Prediction: Over best bet on board?

The Minnesota Lynx (4-0) host the Seattle Storm (3-1) on Tuesday, May 27, in a Western Conference showdown at Target Center. The Lynx aim to maintain their perfect start, while the Storm look to bounce back from their first loss of the season. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Storm vs. Lynx matchup?

Storm vs. Lynx Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Lynx are 6.5-point home favorites to beat the Storm. The total, meanwhile, sits at 157.5 points.

Team Overviews

Minnesota Lynx (4-0)

The Lynx have started the season strong, led by forward Napheesa Collier, who is averaging 28.3 points per game, making her a frontrunner for MVP honors. Guard Courtney Williams has also been instrumental, averaging 12.8 points and 7.3 assists per game. The team’s depth is evident with contributions from players like Jessica Shepard (10.5 PPG, 8.5 RPG) and Alanna Smith (11.0 PPG).

Seattle Storm (3-1)

The Storm have had a solid start, with forward Nneka Ogwumike leading the team in scoring (20.5 PPG) and rebounding (10.2 RPG). Guard Skylar Diggins is contributing significantly with 8.8 assists per game. However, the team faces challenges with depth, especially following a key injury that has limited their rotation.

Storm vs. Lynx Key Matchup

The battle between the Lynx’s frontcourt, led by Collier and Shepard, against the Storm’s Ogwumike and Magbegor, will be pivotal. Additionally, the playmaking duel between Williams and Diggins could determine the game’s tempo and outcome.

Storm vs. Lynx Prediction

Given the Lynx’s current form and home-court advantage, they are favored to win. However, the Storm’s experience and star power make them a formidable opponent.

Storm vs. Lynx WNBA Prediction: OVER 157.5