Storm vs. Dream WNBA Prediction: Will Gray fall under in points?

The Storm vs. Dream matchup tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday night. With the Storm laying 7.5 points as a road favorite and the total sitting at 158.5, what’s the smart bet tonight?
Storm vs. Dream Event Information
Seattle Storm (-7.5) at Atlanta Dream (+7.5); o/u 158.5
7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, August 16, 2024
Gateway Center Arena @ College Park, Atlanta, GA
Team Overview
Seattle Storm:
- Record: The Storm have had a challenging season, with a record that reflects their struggles to find consistency.
- Key Players: Jewell Loyd has been the standout player for Seattle, leading the team in scoring. Her ability to create shots and drive the offense will be crucial for the Storm. Ezi Magbegor has also been a significant presence in the paint, contributing defensively and on the boards.
- Strengths: The Storm excel in perimeter shooting, with Loyd and Sami Whitcomb providing a strong outside threat. They also have a solid defensive structure, particularly in guarding the perimeter.
Atlanta Dream:
- Record: The Dream have had a more successful season and are competing for a playoff spot.
- Key Players: Rhyne Howard continues to be a force for Atlanta, leading the team in scoring and being a versatile playmaker. Cheyenne Parker has been a dominant presence in the post, providing rebounding and interior scoring.
- Strengths: The Dream are a well-balanced team with strong inside-outside play. Their ability to attack the basket and score in transition makes them dangerous. They also have a deep roster, allowing for various lineup combinations.
Key Matchup
- Jewell Loyd vs. Rhyne Howard: This guard matchup could be the deciding factor in the game. Loyd’s scoring ability will need to be at its best to counter Howard’s all-around game. Both players are capable of taking over the game, and their performances will be pivotal.
What to Watch
- Seattle’s Perimeter Defense: The Storm will need to contain Atlanta’s guards, particularly Howard, to stay competitive.
- Atlanta’s Rebounding: The Dream have a size advantage inside, and controlling the boards will be key to limiting Seattle’s second-chance opportunities.
Storm vs. Dream Prediction
Take the under on Allisha Gray’s points prop. Before the break, she scored 7 points at Minnesota, 12 points at Seattle and 11 points in a home game versus Las Vegas. Those point totals came after she had a string of scoring at least 17 points in six straight games. Gray’s minutes decreased heading into the break and now that the league has started again, I just don’t know when she’ll get back into the 35-minute range. Thus, the under is a safe bet tonight.
Storm vs. Dream WNBA Prediction: Allisha Gray under 14.5 Points (-128)