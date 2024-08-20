Sparks vs. Sun WNBA Prediction: Will Hamby score at least 16?

The Sparks vs. Sun matchup tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday night. With the Sun laying 13.5 points and the total sitting at 157.5 (not to mention the prop market popping), what’s the smart bet tonight in Connecticut?

Los Angeles Sparks (+13.5) at Connecticut Sun (-13.5); o/u 157.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, August 20, 2024

TD Garden, Boston, MA

Connecticut Sun

Record : The Sun have been one of the top teams in the league this season, boasting a strong record and consistently performing at a high level.

Key Players : Alyssa Thomas continues to be the engine for Connecticut, with her all-around play and ability to impact both ends of the floor. DeWanna Bonner and Tiffany Hayes also provide significant scoring and veteran leadership.

Strengths : The Sun excel in defense, often suffocating opponents with their intensity and physical play. They also have a balanced offense that can hurt teams both inside and outside.

: The Sun excel in defense, often suffocating opponents with their intensity and physical play. They also have a balanced offense that can hurt teams both inside and outside. Weaknesses: Depth can sometimes be a concern for Connecticut, especially if their stars are having an off night. They are also more methodical in their approach, which can be disrupted by teams that play at a faster pace.

Los Angeles Sparks

Record : The Sparks have had an up-and-down season, battling injuries and inconsistency, but they remain a dangerous opponent when playing at their best.

Key Players : Nneka Ogwumike is the centerpiece of the Sparks, providing scoring, rebounding, and leadership. Jordin Canada has also been crucial, particularly with her playmaking and defense.

Strengths : The Sparks are a scrappy team that can surprise opponents with their energy and defensive prowess. They thrive in transition and can create opportunities from their defense.

: The Sparks are a scrappy team that can surprise opponents with their energy and defensive prowess. They thrive in transition and can create opportunities from their defense. Weaknesses: Offensively, the Sparks can struggle with consistency, particularly from the perimeter. They can also be vulnerable against teams with strong interior play, like the Sun.

Matchup Outlook

X-Factor : The battle in the paint between Ogwumike and Thomas will be critical. Whichever team can establish dominance inside will likely have the upper hand.

Pace of Play : The Sun will likely try to slow the game down and control the tempo, while the Sparks will aim to push the pace and create chaos.

: The Sun will likely try to slow the game down and control the tempo, while the Sparks will aim to push the pace and create chaos. Prediction: The Sun have the edge given their consistent performance this season and their ability to execute in close games. However, if the Sparks can disrupt their rhythm and get out in transition, they have a chance to pull off an upset.

Sparks vs. Sun Prediction

Take Dearica Hamby to go over 15.5 points at Fanduel Sportsbook. Hamby averages 18.3 points per game. While she has yet to score even 15 points since the WNBA restarted its season, she also hasn’t seen regular minutes as of yet. She only played 30 minutes against New York on August 15 and while she bumped up to 34 minutes versus Chicago on August 17, she was back down to 32 minutes at Las Vegas on Sunday.

That said, Hamby now has three games under her belt since the All-Star and Olympics break. She also had an off day yesterday, so I’m banking on her playing 35-plus minutes tonight. If she does, Hamby will go over 15.5 points.

Sparks vs. Sun WNBA Prediction: Dearica Hamby over 15.5 points (-114)