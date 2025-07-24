Sparks vs. Sun WNBA Prediction: Will Connecticut Cover Spread?

On July 24, the Los Angeles Sparks head east to take on the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena, in the midst of a rebuilding season for both franchises. The Sparks are seeking consistency after a recent hot stretch, while the Sun are looking to defend their home court and rebound from mixed results. What’s the smart play in tonight’s Sparks vs. Sun matchup?

Sparks vs. Sun Game Outlook

Los Angeles Sparks at Connecticut Sun

7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, July 24, 2025

Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

TV: N/A

Sparks vs. Sun Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Sparks are 6-point road favorites to knock off the Sun. As for the betting total, meanwhile, the number currently sits at 166.5.

Team Overviews & Season Context

Los Angeles Sparks

LA enters this matchup off a solid offensive boost, scoring over 90 points in three consecutive games, largely fueled by the dynamic duo of Dearica Hamby and Rickea Jackson. The offseason acquisition of Kelsey Plum has added a scoring spark, as she’s averaging around 19.9 PPG. However, they’ve struggled defensively (ranked low in rating) and are still missing key pieces like Cameron Brink (knee injury). Overall, the Sparks sit around 7–27, fighting to build momentum.

Connecticut Sun

The Sun have endured a tumultuous season—losing their entire 2024 starting lineup and coping with injuries, including Marina Mabrey (knee) sidelined for weeks. Though their record hovers near the bottom (around 3–17), they remain a resilient unit. Veterans like Tina Charles (≈15.7 PPG) and defensive stalwarts like DiJonai Carrington help anchor the squad. Connecticut boasts elite defense—holding opponents under 43% shooting and less than 29% from deep — even as their offense remains feast-or-famine.

Key Matchups & Storylines

Interior Battle: Hamby’s aggressive presence and rebounding edge vs. Charles’ scoring in the paint. Charles has recently dominated inside and at the line.

Backcourt Pressure: Plum will test Connecticut’s guard rotation, while Carrington’s perimeter defense remains a crucial weapon in slowing Sparks’ ballhandlers.

Scoring Trends: With LA’s recent uptick and CT’s inconsistency, the game could be high-scoring—last Sparks–Sun meeting produced 180 points.

Historic Edge: Connecticut has dominated recent head-to-head matchups—streaky home slate, covering the spread 9 of the past 10.

X‑Factors

Sparks: Hamby sustaining her hot streak (averaging ~17 PPG) could tip the balance.

Sun: Charles continuing to work inside and the team’s defensive intensity will be vital in slowing LA’s momentum.

Bench impact: Depth contributions from Rickea Jackson, Azurá Stevens, and CT reserves like Olivia Nelson-Ododa could swing the second half.

Sparks vs. Sun Prediction

Expect a close, competitive game. The Sparks appear offensively sharper, but Connecticut’s defense and paint toughness are formidable. Historically dominant at home, the Sun could eke out a win if Charles controls the inside and Carrington locks down Sparks’ playmakers.

Final take: Connecticut Sun pull this one out in a tight home victory—look for a final score near 85–80, with defense and veteran poise tipping the scales. That said, I’ll still put the points in my back pocket.

Sparks vs. Sun Prediction: CONNECTICUT SUN +6