Sparks vs. Mystics WNBA Prediction: Will L.A. cover 3-point spread?

Sunday’s Sparks–Mystics tilt carries serious postseason tension—a high-stakes clash for teams skating the playoff edge. With L.A. laying 3.5 points and the total sitting at 169.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Sparks vs. Mystics matchup?

Sparks vs. Mystics WNBA Event Info

Los Angeles Sparks at Washington Mystics

3:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, August 17, 2025

CareFirst Arena, Washington, D.C.

TV: ESPN3

Sparks vs. Mystics Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Sparks are 3.5-point road favorites to beat the Mystics. The total, meanwhile, sits at 169.5 points.

Los Angeles Sparks

The Los Angeles Sparks (16–17) bring momentum, posting a league-leading 10–3 SU record over their past 13 games and showcasing high-powered offense (averaging 86.6 PPG, 3rd in WNBA). At the helm, Kelsey Plum has been electric, lighting up the scoreboard with recent 28-point bursts. While their offense hums, LA’s defense remains porous—the Sparks rank near the bottom in defensive rating, recently allowing the Liberty 56% shooting and exposing ongoing gaps without shot-blocking anchor Cameron Brink.

Washington Mystics

In contrast, the Washington Mystics (15–18) are clutching to playoff hopes behind a youthful core. Rookie standouts Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen have become central. Citron poured in 21 points in their recent win over Indiana, while Iriafen tallied a third-straight double-double, stabilizing the frontline. Still, Washington remains inconsistent—trailing LA 0–2 in prior season matchups and struggling against the spread, especially at home (just 2–6 ATS vs. Sparks).

Sparks vs. Mystics Prediction

Sunday’s matchup in Washington could be the Sparks’ springboard into the postseason. Armed with offensive juggernauts like Kelsey Plum and a recent stretch of red-hot form, LA rides a wave of confidence—even if their defense remains a concern without Cameron Brink.

The Mystics, powered by rising rookie stars Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen, hold heart and hustle—yet the offensive ceiling and recent head-to-head struggles argue Sparks will control tempo and scoreboard.

LA’s offense has the firepower to push the pace early, and Washington’s young roster may struggle to keep up over four quarters.

Sparks vs. Mystics Prediction: L.A. SPARKS -3