Sparks vs. Mercury WNBA Prediction: Is betting total too low?

The Los Angeles Sparks will face the Phoenix Mercury tonight, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 7:00 PM local time at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Sparks vs. Mercury matchup?

Sparks vs. Mercury Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Mercury are 5.5-point home favorites to knock off the Sparks tonight. As for the total, it currently sits at 161.5.

Team Overviews

Phoenix Mercury (1–0)

The Mercury opened their season with a dominant win, despite missing key player Kahleah Copper. Their roster features newcomers Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally, acquired in a significant offseason trade. This blend of experience and fresh talent positions Phoenix as a formidable contender in the league.

Los Angeles Sparks (1–1)

The Sparks started the season with a win but stumbled in their second game against the Minnesota Lynx, losing 89–75. Despite strong first-half performances from Azurá Stevens, Kelsey Plum, and Dearica Hamby, the team struggled in the second half, highlighting issues with consistency and resilience . The addition of Kelsey Plum has boosted their offensive capabilities, but the team is still seeking cohesion under new head coach Lynne Roberts.

Sparks vs. Mercury Key Matchup

The battle between Phoenix’s frontcourt, led by Brittney Griner, and Los Angeles’s Dearica Hamby will be pivotal. Hamby has been a consistent performer for the Sparks, averaging 17.3 points and 9.2 rebounds per game . Containing Griner’s impact in the paint will be crucial for the Sparks’ defense.

Sparks vs. Mercury Prediction

Given the Mercury’s strong start and home-court advantage, they are favored to win this matchup. The Sparks will need to address their second-half performance issues and improve their defensive strategies to contend effectively. I like the over tonight in Phoenix.

SPARKS VS. MERCURY WNBA PREDICTION: OVER 161.5