Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    WNBA

    Sparks vs. Fever WNBA Prediction: Will Hamby fall short in rebounds?

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Sparks vs. Fever

    Will Dearica Hamby fall short of her rebound prop in Wednesday night’s Sparks vs. Fever matchup tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET? Hamby’s current prop number for boards is 9.5 for tonight.

    Sparks vs. Fever Event Information

    Los Angeles Sparks (+12) at Indiana Fever (-12); o/u 173.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, September 4, 2024

    Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

    Los Angeles Sparks

    • Current Form: The Sparks have been in a competitive form, with their playoff hopes hanging in the balance. They’ve shown resilience in recent games, with a strong defensive presence and timely scoring from key players.
    • Key Players: Nneka Ogwumike continues to be the backbone of the team, leading in scoring and rebounding. Jordin Canada has been instrumental in playmaking and perimeter defense. Their ability to control the pace and capitalize on fast breaks will be crucial.
    • Tactics: The Sparks will likely focus on their defense-first approach, aiming to disrupt Indiana’s offensive rhythm. Expect them to push the tempo and exploit Indiana’s defensive lapses.

    Indiana Fever

    • Current Form: The Fever have struggled throughout the season but have shown flashes of potential, particularly with their young core. They will be motivated to put up a fight at home and potentially play spoiler to the Sparks’ playoff ambitions.
    • Key Players: Aliyah Boston has been a standout in her rookie season, providing a strong presence in the paint. Kelsey Mitchell remains a key offensive threat with her shooting and playmaking abilities. The development of NaLyssa Smith has also been a bright spot for the Fever.
    • Tactics: Indiana will likely aim to slow the game down and control the boards. Their success may hinge on containing Ogwumike and forcing the Sparks to beat them from the outside. Offensively, they’ll look to create mismatches and capitalize on second-chance opportunities.

    Sparks vs. Fever Prediction

    Take Dearcia Hamby to fall under 9.5 in rebounds. Hamby hasn’t finished with at least 10 rebounds in three straight games. She had 10 rebounds at Connecticut on August 20 and finished with another 10 boards at Washington on August 23. Since that game, her numbers have dropped. She finished with only three rebounds at Dallas on August 25 and put up just seven boards versus New York last Wednesday. On Sunday, her last game, she finished with nine rebounds and five points in just 23 minutes.  

    Sparks vs. Fever WNBA Prediction: Dearica Hamby under 9.5 (-122)

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com