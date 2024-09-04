Sparks vs. Fever WNBA Prediction: Will Hamby fall short in rebounds?

Will Dearica Hamby fall short of her rebound prop in Wednesday night’s Sparks vs. Fever matchup tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET? Hamby’s current prop number for boards is 9.5 for tonight.
Sparks vs. Fever Event Information
Los Angeles Sparks (+12) at Indiana Fever (-12); o/u 173.5
7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, September 4, 2024
Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Los Angeles Sparks
- Current Form: The Sparks have been in a competitive form, with their playoff hopes hanging in the balance. They’ve shown resilience in recent games, with a strong defensive presence and timely scoring from key players.
- Key Players: Nneka Ogwumike continues to be the backbone of the team, leading in scoring and rebounding. Jordin Canada has been instrumental in playmaking and perimeter defense. Their ability to control the pace and capitalize on fast breaks will be crucial.
- Tactics: The Sparks will likely focus on their defense-first approach, aiming to disrupt Indiana’s offensive rhythm. Expect them to push the tempo and exploit Indiana’s defensive lapses.
Indiana Fever
- Current Form: The Fever have struggled throughout the season but have shown flashes of potential, particularly with their young core. They will be motivated to put up a fight at home and potentially play spoiler to the Sparks’ playoff ambitions.
- Key Players: Aliyah Boston has been a standout in her rookie season, providing a strong presence in the paint. Kelsey Mitchell remains a key offensive threat with her shooting and playmaking abilities. The development of NaLyssa Smith has also been a bright spot for the Fever.
- Tactics: Indiana will likely aim to slow the game down and control the boards. Their success may hinge on containing Ogwumike and forcing the Sparks to beat them from the outside. Offensively, they’ll look to create mismatches and capitalize on second-chance opportunities.
Sparks vs. Fever Prediction
Take Dearcia Hamby to fall under 9.5 in rebounds. Hamby hasn’t finished with at least 10 rebounds in three straight games. She had 10 rebounds at Connecticut on August 20 and finished with another 10 boards at Washington on August 23. Since that game, her numbers have dropped. She finished with only three rebounds at Dallas on August 25 and put up just seven boards versus New York last Wednesday. On Sunday, her last game, she finished with nine rebounds and five points in just 23 minutes.
Sparks vs. Fever WNBA Prediction: Dearica Hamby under 9.5 (-122)