Sparks vs. Aces WNBA Prediction: Is betting total set too low?

Is the betting total set too low for Friday night’s Sparks vs. Aces WNBA matchup? Or will the two teams struggle to score consistently?

Game Overview

Date & Time: Friday, May 30, 2025, at 10:00 PM EDT

Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas

Broadcast: ION Network

Sparks vs. Aces Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Aces are 9-point home favorites to beat the Sparks. The total, meanwhile, is 164.5 points.

Team Profiles

Los Angeles Sparks (2–4, 1–1 Away)

The Sparks have faced challenges early in the season, with a 2–4 record. Their offense has been inconsistent, averaging 81.8 points per game. Standout performances came from Kelsey Plum, who has been the team’s anchor with 24 points and 5.5 assists per game, and Azurá Stevens, who is enjoying a breakout season, averaging a double double. Dearica Hamby also delivered decent stats, though her rebounding dipped. Odyssey Sims showed offensive potential but needs consistency. Rookie Sarah Ashlee Barker has struggled with her shooting and defense, suggesting she needs reduced minutes. Coach Lynne Roberts has managed the team well despite injuries and limited roster depth.

Las Vegas Aces (2–2, 1–0 Home)

The Aces have had a mixed start to the season, with a 2–2 record. In their last outing, they fell short of victory by a final score of 102–82 against Seattle. The team was led by A’ja Wilson’s 15 points, four assists, and three blocks, and Jackie Young’s 14 points and two steals.

Sparks vs. Aces Key Matchups

Kelsey Plum vs. A’ja Wilson: Plum has been a standout for the Sparks, averaging 24.8 points per game. Wilson leads the Aces with 15 points per game and is known for her defensive prowess. This matchup will be crucial in determining the game’s tempo and scoring dynamics.

Azurá Stevens vs. Aces’ Frontcourt: Stevens is having a breakout season, averaging a double double. Her performance against the Aces’ frontcourt, which includes Wilson and others, will be pivotal in controlling the paint and rebounding.

Sparks vs. Aces Prediction

While the Sparks have shown individual brilliance, especially from Plum and Stevens, their overall team performance has been inconsistent. The Aces, despite their recent loss, have a well-rounded roster with experienced players like Wilson and Young. Playing at home gives them an added advantage.

That said, the best bet on the board is the over.

Sparks vs. Aces WNBA Prediction: OVER 164.5