Sky vs. Valkyries WNBA Prediction: Is betting total set too high?

The surging Golden State Valkyries host the struggling Chicago Sky in San Francisco. After a narrow loss to New York, GS (7–7, 5‑3 at home) seeks to reassert its defensive identity. Meanwhile, the visiting Sky (4–10, 2‑6 on the road) join the battle off a morale-boosting win over L.A., led by Angel Reese’s dominance on the boards. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Sky vs. Valkyries matchup?

Sky vs. Valkyries WNBA Event Info

Chicago Sky vs. Golden State Valkyries

10:00 p.m. ET, Friday, June 27, 2025

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

TV: ION

Sky vs. Valkyries Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Valkyries are 8.5-point road favorites to beat the Wings. The total, meanwhile, sits at 169.5 points.

Golden State Valkyries

• 7–7 overall, strong 5–3 at Chase Center

• Defensively stout: hold opponents to ~78.6 PPG, 40.5% FG

• Leading scorer Kayla Thornton (14.9 PPG), playmaking from Veronica Burton (5.3 APG)

• Expansion squad adding experience: Tiffany Hayes and Cecilia Zandalasini bring scoring and spacing depth

Chicago Sky

• 4–10 overall, struggling 2–6 on the road

• Offensively limited (77.9 PPG, 42.3 FG%); worst defense in the league (88.2 PPG allowed)

• Angel Reese reigns with elite rebounding (11.9 RPG, 4.1 ORPG) and recent double-doubles

• Missing key pieces like Kamilla Cardoso and Courtney Vandersloot — affecting paint presence and guard cohesion

Key Matchups & Storylines

Reese & Cardoso vs. Frontcourt – Despite missing Cardoso, Reese’s board dominance could fuel Chicago, but Golden State’s length and defensive discipline may neutralize her impact .

Veteran leadership vs. rebuilding – The Valkyries’ veterans (Hayes, Zandalasini, Burton) bring calm and execution, contrasting with Sky’s youth-driven, injury-depleted roster.

Defensive Contrast – GSW ranks top‑5 defensively; Chicago trails at the bottom. Expect a tactical mismatch where Chicago’s offensive flaws are magnified.

Sky vs. Valkyries Prediction

Expect a structured, defense-first game. Golden State’s home crowd and veteran grit should earn them control. Given both teams’ recent scoring patterns, I like the under tonight.

Sky vs. Valkyries Prediction: UNDER 157.5