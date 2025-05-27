Sky vs. Mercury WNBA Prediction: Will Phoenix cover 7-point spread?

The Chicago Sky (0–3) will face the Phoenix Mercury (3–1) on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 10:00 PM ET at PHX Arena in Phoenix. The Sky are seeking their first win of the season, while the Mercury aim to maintain their perfect home record. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Sky vs. Mercury matchup?

Sky vs. Mercury Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Mercury are 7-point home favorites versus the Sky. The total, meanwhile, sits at 155.5 points.

Team Overviews

Chicago Sky (0–3)

The Sky have struggled early in the season, losing all three games by at least 13 points. Offensively, they have faced challenges, with only one player averaging in double figures—Rachel Banham at 11.5 points per game, though she scored just two points in the last outing. Turnovers have been an issue, as evidenced by the 17 committed in their recent 91–78 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks. Rookie Angel Reese led the team with 13 points in that game.

Phoenix Mercury (3–1)

The Mercury have started strong, particularly at home with a 3–0 record. Their balanced offense features three players averaging at least 9 points per game, including two over 18 points. Monique Akoa Makani has been a consistent contributor, scoring at least 11 points in each of the last three games. In their latest win, a 68–62 victory over the Washington Mystics, Makani led with 13 points.

Sky vs. Mercury Prediction

Given the Sky’s early-season struggles and the Mercury’s strong home performance, Phoenix is favored to win and cover the spread. The Mercury’s balanced scoring and home-court advantage position them well against a Chicago team still seeking cohesion and offensive consistency.

Sky vs. Mercury WNBA Prediction: PHOENIX MERCURY -7