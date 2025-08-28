BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
Sky vs. Mercury: Will Phoenix Pull Away or will Chicago Surprise?

byAnthony Rome
August 27, 2025
It’s primetime in Phoenix, where the Mercury (23–14) host the struggling Chicago Sky (9–28) at Footprint Center. Thursday’s matchup presents a classic WNBA mismatch: a deep, playoff-contending squad meets a young rebuild searching for cohesion. Can Chicago steal a moment, or will Phoenix remind everyone why they’re a true contender?

Teams, Form & Stakes

Phoenix Mercury have stabilized through the season, now riding a 4–1 run, thanks to their new all-star trio—Alyssa Thomas, Kahleah Copper, and Satou Sabally—who have blended into a powerful core.

Chicago Sky remain mired at the bottom, despite energy and flashes from Angel Reese and Ariel Atkins. They’ve lost 7 of their last 8 games and continue to struggle on both ends.

Season series and H2H dominance: Phoenix has already beaten Chicago three times this year, including a combined win margin of approximately 14 points.

Analytical Insights

Trend Drive: PHX is 12–1 in games against teams currently outside the playoff picture (including Chicago), and have covered comfortably as heavy favorites this summer.

Stylistic advantage: Phoenix scores nearly 83.8 PPG and defends at just 80.9 PPG allowed, while Chicago lags at 77.1 PPG scored and concedes 87.7 PPG. That’s a stark two-way separation.

Hot hands: Alyssa Thomas is pushing for MVP, fresh off back-to-back triple-doubles and now 31 assists across two game.

Sky vs. Mercury Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Mercury are 12-point home favorites to beat the Sky. The total, meanwhile, sits at 164.5 points.

Sky vs. Mercury Prediction

Phoenix asserts dominance early with Thomas orchestrating and Copper/Sabally producing. Chicago stays competitive through effort, but depth and firepower from Phoenix break it open late. This matchup looks like a textbook blowout on paper—but Wisconsin, I mean, Chicago might surprise you with hustle. Still, a focused Phoenix squad—with MVP-level Thomas and an energized home crowd—should put this one away and cover the spread. Expect a final around 90–75, covering Phoenix –12.5 and leaning over the total.

Based on the depth, tempo, and mismatch in roster quality:

Final Call: Mercury 90, Sky 75

