Sky vs. Mercury: Will Phoenix Pull Away or will Chicago Surprise?

It’s primetime in Phoenix, where the Mercury (23–14) host the struggling Chicago Sky (9–28) at Footprint Center. Thursday’s matchup presents a classic WNBA mismatch: a deep, playoff-contending squad meets a young rebuild searching for cohesion. Can Chicago steal a moment, or will Phoenix remind everyone why they’re a true contender?

Teams, Form & Stakes

Phoenix Mercury have stabilized through the season, now riding a 4–1 run, thanks to their new all-star trio—Alyssa Thomas, Kahleah Copper, and Satou Sabally—who have blended into a powerful core.

Chicago Sky remain mired at the bottom, despite energy and flashes from Angel Reese and Ariel Atkins. They’ve lost 7 of their last 8 games and continue to struggle on both ends.

Season series and H2H dominance: Phoenix has already beaten Chicago three times this year, including a combined win margin of approximately 14 points.

Analytical Insights

Trend Drive: PHX is 12–1 in games against teams currently outside the playoff picture (including Chicago), and have covered comfortably as heavy favorites this summer.

Stylistic advantage: Phoenix scores nearly 83.8 PPG and defends at just 80.9 PPG allowed, while Chicago lags at 77.1 PPG scored and concedes 87.7 PPG. That’s a stark two-way separation.

Hot hands: Alyssa Thomas is pushing for MVP, fresh off back-to-back triple-doubles and now 31 assists across two game.

Sky vs. Mercury Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Mercury are 12-point home favorites to beat the Sky. The total, meanwhile, sits at 164.5 points.

Sky vs. Mercury Prediction

Phoenix asserts dominance early with Thomas orchestrating and Copper/Sabally producing. Chicago stays competitive through effort, but depth and firepower from Phoenix break it open late. This matchup looks like a textbook blowout on paper—but Wisconsin, I mean, Chicago might surprise you with hustle. Still, a focused Phoenix squad—with MVP-level Thomas and an energized home crowd—should put this one away and cover the spread. Expect a final around 90–75, covering Phoenix –12.5 and leaning over the total.

Based on the depth, tempo, and mismatch in roster quality:

Final Call: Mercury 90, Sky 75