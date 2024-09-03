Sky vs. Aces WNBA Prediction: Will Reese continue to Dominant Boards?

Will Angel Reese continue to dominate the boards in Tuesday night’s Sky vs. Aces matchup at 10:00 p.m. ET? Or will the rookie struggle to go over her rebounds prop given the difficult matchup tonight at T-Mobile Arena?
Sky vs. Aces Event Information
Chicago Sky (+12.5) at Las Vegas Aces (-12.5); o/u 165.5
10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, September 3, 2024
T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV
Chicago Sky Preview:
- Current Form: The Sky have faced challenges this season, dealing with roster changes and inconsistency. Despite this, they have shown flashes of competitiveness, especially when their key players are firing on all cylinders.
- Key Players: Kahleah Copper is the centerpiece of the Sky’s attack, known for her scoring ability and defensive tenacity. Marina Mabrey provides additional scoring and playmaking, while Courtney Williams adds experience and versatility to their backcourt.
- Keys to the Game: For Chicago, limiting turnovers and improving their defensive rebounding will be crucial against a powerful Aces team. Offensively, they need to find ways to score efficiently, using Copper’s ability to attack the basket and Mabrey’s shooting to stretch the floor. Keeping the game close by the half could allow them to apply pressure in the latter stages.
Las Vegas Aces Preview:
- Current Form: The Aces have been one of the best teams in the WNBA this season, showcasing an impressive blend of star power, depth, and defensive prowess. They are particularly tough to beat at home, where they play with a lot of confidence.
- Key Players: A’ja Wilson is a dominant force for the Aces, providing scoring, rebounding, and shot-blocking. Kelsey Plum and Chelsea Gray are also crucial to the Aces’ success, with Plum’s shooting and Gray’s playmaking and leadership being key components. Jackie Young’s versatility adds another layer to their potent offense.
- Keys to the Game: The Aces will look to leverage their home-court advantage and set the tone early with aggressive defense and fast-break opportunities. They will aim to dominate inside with Wilson and utilize their perimeter shooting to stretch the Sky’s defense. Keeping Copper in check and forcing other Sky players to step up will be a strategic focus.
Sky vs. Aces Prediction
Take Angel Reese to go over 14.5 rebounds. I know she has a difficult matchup tonight, but Reese has been a rebounding goddess. Her rebound prop number is also juiced to the under tonight, which means were getting plus odds. Reese is coming off a 19-rebound effort at Minnesota on Sunday and she’ll need to be active on the glass again tonight. She’s nabbed at least 14 boards in four out of her last five games. She might not finish with 19 rebounds again tonight, but I like for her to nab 15-plus.
Sky vs. Aces WNBA Prediction: Angel Reese over 14.5 Rebounds (+100)