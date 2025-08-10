Mystics vs. Wings WNBA Prediction: Will game turn into Defensive Struggle?

The Washington Mystics (13–17) will take on the Dallas Wings (8–23) at the College Park Center in Arlington, TX. Washington enters with a shaky road record (4–11), while Dallas is enduring a tough stretch at home, holding a 5–11 mark. The Wings are eager to end their three-game home skid. What’s the best bet in today’s Mystics vs. Wings matchup?

Mystics vs. Wings WNBA Event Info

Washington Mystics at Dallas Wings

4:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, August 10, 2025

College Park Center, Arlington, TX

TV: CBSSN

Mystics vs. Wings Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Wings are 2-point home favorites to beat the Mystics. The total, meanwhile, sits at 165.5 points.

Game Preview

Through the season, Dallas has struggled defensively, allowing 86.5 points per game, and has been outscored by an average of 4.8 points. Washington isn’t much better on the road, conceding over 80 points per outing, but typically demonstrates some rebounding edge—led by rookie Kiki Iriafen, who averages around 12.1 points and 8.2 rebounds.

Offensively, the Wings score slightly more—around 81.7 points per game—and the Mystics average 78.2. Betting trends suggest Dallas holds historical advantages; they’re 8–3 against the spread at home versus Washington, while the Mystics are 4–10 ATS overall this season. Simulated models further favor the Wings with about a 61% win probability.

Mystics vs. Wings Prediction

This matchup pits one struggling squad against another, but the Wings’” home-court familiarity and historical betting edge lean in their favor. The Mystics have been inconsistent and weak on the road, while Dallas, despite multiple losses, appears to benefit from playing at home.

I’m leaning toward a close Dallas Wings victory, likely by a narrow margin in a lower-scoring, gritty contest—assuming the Mystics can’t shake their road woes and Dallas capitalizes on its home advantage.

Mystics vs. Wings Prediction: UNDER 165.5