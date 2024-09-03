Mystics vs. Wings Prediction: Ogunbowale to Pour in Points?

Will Arike Ogunbowale pour in the points in Tuesday night’s Mystics vs. Wings matchup tips off at 8:00 p.m. ET? She’s coming off a 34-point effort versus Indiana on Sunday.
Mystics vs. Wings Event Information
Washington Mystics (+5.5) at Dallas Wings (-5.5); o/u 17.5
8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, September 3, 2024
College Park Center, Arlington, TX
Washington Mystics Preview:
- Current Form: The Mystics have had an up-and-down season, largely due to injuries to key players. When healthy, they are a competitive team with a good mix of veteran leadership and young talent.
- Key Players: Elena Delle Donne is the cornerstone of the team, known for her scoring versatility and leadership. Ariel Atkins and Natasha Cloud also play significant roles, with Atkins providing scoring and defense on the wing and Cloud being the team’s primary playmaker and defensive anchor.
- Keys to the Game: For the Mystics, staying healthy and playing cohesive basketball will be crucial. They need to move the ball well on offense to create open shots and use their defense to disrupt the Wings’ rhythm. Controlling the pace and limiting turnovers will be essential against a Wings team that thrives in transition.
Dallas Wings Preview:
- Current Form: The Wings have been a strong team this season, using their athleticism and depth to compete with the best in the league. They are particularly strong at home and are known for their physical play and rebounding dominance.
- Key Players: Arike Ogunbowale is the offensive catalyst for the Wings, capable of scoring from anywhere on the court. Satou Sabally has been a standout as well, providing versatility on both ends of the floor. Natasha Howard’s interior presence adds another dimension to their game.
- Keys to the Game: The Wings will look to push the pace and use their athleticism to create mismatches. They need to dominate the boards and use their physicality to wear down the Mystics. Defensive pressure, especially on Delle Donne and Cloud, will be key to forcing Washington into difficult situations.
Mystics vs. Wings Prediction
Take Arike Ogunbowale to go over 22.5 points tonight. After her scoring numbers dipped a little before and directly after the WNBA All-Star and Summer Olympics break, Ogunbwale’s scoring is back up. As previously mentioned, she scored 34 points against the Fever on Sunday and had a 25-point effort last Friday versus Minnesota. She has now scored at least 19 points in five straight games and at least 23 in three of her last four. While she might not register 34 again, I expect her scoring to stay up tonight.
Mystics vs. Wings WNBA Prediction: Arike Ogunbwale over 22.5 Points (-102)