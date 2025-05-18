Mystics vs. Suns WNBA Betting Preview & Prediction: Will Washington cover?

The Washington Mystics (1–0) visit the Connecticut Sun (0–0) today, Sunday, May 18, 2025, at 1:00 PM ET at Mohegan Sun Arena. This marks the Sun’s season opener, while the Mystics aim to build on their opening win against Atlanta.

Team Breakdown

Washington Mystics

Under new head coach Sydney Johnson, the Mystics began their season with a 94–90 victory over the Atlanta Dream. Brittney Sykes led the team with 22 points, complemented by rookie Sonia Citron’s 19-point debut . Despite missing key players Georgia Amoore (ACL), Aaliyah Edwards (back), and Shakira Austin, the Mystics showcased efficient shooting, hitting 50.8% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc, while committing only nine turnovers.

Connecticut Sun

The Sun enter the 2025 season with a revamped roster and new head coach Rachid Meziane. Only Marina Mabrey and Olivia Nelson-Ododa return from last season, with veteran Tina Charles rejoining the team after a 15-year hiatus . Connecticut concluded their preseason with a notable 94–86 win over the defending champion New York Liberty.

Mystics vs. Suns Injury Report

Mystics: Georgia Amoore (ACL) is out for the season; Aaliyah Edwards (back) and Shakira Austin are also sidelined.

Sun: Aneesah Morrow (knee) is out; Leila Lacan and Saniya Rivers are questionable.

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Mystics are 3.5-point road favorites to beat the Sun, while the betting total sits at 158.5.

Mystics vs. Suns Players to Watch

Brittney Sykes (Mystics): Expected to lead in scoring and playmaking.

Sonia Citron (Mystics): Coming off a strong debut, she’s a candidate for Rookie of the Year.

Marina Mabrey (Sun): Tasked with leading the Sun’s offense amid significant roster changes.

Tina Charles (Sun): Her veteran presence and rebounding will be crucial for the Sun.

How to Watch

Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Streaming: WNBA League Pass

Mystics vs. Suns Final Prediction

With a cohesive performance in their opener and facing a Sun team undergoing significant changes, the Mystics are poised to continue their winning start. Expect Washington to cover the spread.

Mystics vs. Suns Prediction: WASHINGTON MYSTICS -3.5