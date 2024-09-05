Mystics vs. Mercury WNBA Prediction: Will Atkins go over in points?

The Mystics vs. Mercury matchup tips off at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday night. Will Ariel Atkins go over her 14.5-point prop total when these two teams clash at Footprint Center?
Mystics vs. Mercury Event Information
Washington Mystics (+5.5) at Phoenix Mercury (-5.5); o/u 165.5
10:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, September 5, 2024
Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ
Washington Mystics
- Record: 10-23 (10th in WNBA)
- Key Players: Elena Delle Donne, Natasha Cloud, Brittney Sykes, Shakira Austin
- Recent Form: The Mystics have been inconsistent due to injuries throughout the season, but they are starting to find rhythm as they push for playoff positioning. Delle Donne’s return from injury has been a big boost, and Natasha Cloud has been a strong leader on both ends of the floor.
- Strengths: When healthy, Washington has one of the best defensive teams in the league. Their size in the frontcourt, along with strong perimeter defense, allows them to control games defensively. Offensively, Delle Donne’s shooting and Sykes’ scoring versatility make them a tough team to guard.
- X-Factor: Shakira Austin’s presence inside could be crucial. If she dominates in the paint, it will create mismatches and open up the floor for shooters like Cloud and Sykes.
Phoenix Mercury
- Record: 17-17 (7th in WNBA)
- Key Players: Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi, Sug Sutton
- Recent Form: The Mercury are struggling through a tough season, compounded by injuries and a lack of depth. With Brittney Griner missing several games and Diana Taurasi in the twilight of her career, Phoenix has been unable to generate much momentum, dropping several games in a row.
- Strengths: When available, Brittney Griner remains one of the most dominant interior players in the league, and Taurasi can still get hot from beyond the arc. Sug Sutton has emerged as a solid playmaker for Phoenix.
- X-Factor: If Griner plays, her ability to dominate in the post and Taurasi’s shooting could give Phoenix a fighting chance, but they’ll need support from role players.
Mystics vs. Mercury Prediction
Take Ariel Atkins to go over 14.5 points. Atkins has scored at least 14 points in four out of her last five games. She only scored 2 points at Seattle on August 26, but played just 20 minutes in that game. That contest was an aberration. Otherwise, Atkins has been consistent from a scoring standpoint. She scored 15 points versus Los Angeles on August 23, 15 at Chicago on August 28 and 15 versus Connecticut last Saturday. The Mercury currently rank ninth out of 12 WNBA teams in defensive rating. Thus, Atkins should continue to score in the 15-point range and cash this over.
Mystics vs. Mercury WNBA Prediction: ARIEL ATKINS OVER 14.5 POINTS (-130)