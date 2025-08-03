Mystics vs. Dream WNBA Prediction: Is Betting Total too Low?

The Atlanta Dream (17–11) host the Washington Mystics (13–14) at Gateway Center Arena, with playoff implications in the balance as the Dream hold a prospective top‑four spot in the East while Washington fights to climb back into the top eight. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Mystics vs. Dream matchup?

Mystics vs. Dream WNBA Event Info

Washington Mystics at Atlanta Dream

3:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, August 3, 2025

Gateway Center, College Park, GA

TV: ESPN3

Mystics vs. Dream Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Dream are 6-point home favorites to beat the Mystics. The total, meanwhile, sits at 157.5 points.

Washington Mystics Narrative

Washington has treaded near the .500 mark for much of the season, but injuries have weighed heavy. Georgia Amoore (ACL) and Aaliyah Edwards (wrist) remain sidelined, and Sika Kone is playing internationally. The young roster leans on key contributors like Brittney Sykes (15.8 PPG, 4.4 APG) and rookie Sonia Citron, who averages ~14.3 points and 4.8 boards while enjoying an All‑Star rookie campaign. The Mystics rank toward the bottom in scoring (78.6 PPG) but sit near the middle defensively, surrendering about 80 PPG.

Atlanta Dream Narrative

Atlanta has built momentum, winning four of their past five games, including a convincing 95–72 victory over Phoenix led by Allisha Gray’s 26 points, and dominating early season matchups against Washington. Gray is averaging 18.6 PPG and shooting over 40% from deep, while Rhyne Howard, a 2.9‑three‑pointer threat (16.5 PPG), is out with a knee injury. Brittney Griner is listed as day‑to‑day and may or may not play. The Dream are inside scoring top‑five (~84 PPG) and defensively strong—holding opponents under 79 on average.

Mystics vs. Dream Prediction

Atlanta enters this game with a confident offense and home-court advantage, and while missing Howard hurts their perimeter firepower, Allisha Gray and Naz Hillmon remain reliable forces inside and out. Washington, young and energetic, may struggle to create consistently without its injured playmakers, but Citron and Sykes can keep things competitive.

While the Dream should win and likely cover the line, Washington’s rebounding ability—led by Citron and Irafen—and scrappy defensive effort could number-crunch on the clock late. I foresee a close first half, but a Dream pull-away in the final quarter.

Prediction: Atlanta Dream 88, Washington Mystics 80

Mystics vs. Dream Prediction: OVER 157.5