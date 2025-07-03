Mercury vs. Wings WNBA Prediction: Will game turn high-scoring?

The surging Phoenix Mercury hit the road Thursday night to take on the struggling Dallas Wings at the College Park Center in Arlington. The Mercury, one of the WNBA’s hottest teams, look to extend their road success behind the stellar play of Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas, while the Wings aim to snap their home woes with rising star Paige Bueckers and veteran scorer Arike Ogunbowale leading the charge. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Mercury vs. Wings matchup?

Mercury vs. Wings WNBA Event Info

Phoenix Mercury at Dallas Wings

8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, July 3, 2025

College Park Center, Arlington, TX

TV: N/A

Mercury vs. Wings Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Mercury are 12-point road favorites to beat the Wings. The total, meanwhile, sits at 168.5 points.

Team Form & Stakes

Phoenix Mercury (12–5, 5–2 away):

Riding a four-game road winning streak, the Mercury are scoring at a solid clip (83.6 PPG) while holding opponents to 79.3 PPG—boasting a +4.3 scoring differential. They lead the league in three-pointers made per game (10.4) and rank third in percentage (34.8%). Satou Sabally is the team’s top scorer and rebounder (19.1 PPG, 8.0 RPG), with Alyssa Thomas dishing out 9.3 assists per game.

Dallas Wings (5–13, 1–8 home):

Despite their record, Dallas is scoring 81.5 PPG and pulling down 36.4 rebounds per game—ranking third in the WNBA. Their scoring differential is –3.3. Rookie Paige Bueckers has emerged as a force (18.4 PPG, 5.8 APG), and Arike Ogunbowale leads the team with 16.8 PPG.

Key Players

Satou Sabally (PHO): 19.1 PPG, 8.0 RPG—offensive and defensive engine.

Alyssa Thomas (PHO): 9.3 APG facilitator, adding 14.8 PPG.

Paige Bueckers (DAL): Rookie phenom with 18.4 PPG & 5.8 APG—dynamically changed Dallas’s offense.

Arike Ogunbowale (DAL): The veteran scorer and playmaker fuels the Wings at 16.8 PPG, 3.9 APG.

Mercury vs. Wings Prediction

High scoring expected: Both squads emphasize pace and offense—with Phoenix nearly top in threes and Dallas excelling on the glass. The over has cashed in six out of the previous 10 meetings between these two teams. However, if we drill down ever further, we see the over has hit in five consecutive Phoenix-Dallas matchups. The over is also 7-3 in the Mercury’s last 10 games and has hit in three out of Dallas’ last five contests.

Mercury vs. Wings Prediction: OVER 168.5