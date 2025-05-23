Mercury vs. Storm WNBA Prediction: Will Seattle hand Phoenix first loss?

The Mercury will put their undefeated record on the line Friday night in Seattle where they’ll take on the Storm at 10:00 p.m. ET. With Seattle laying 3.5 points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 155.5, what’s the smart bet tonight?

Mercury vs. Storm Game Info

Date & Time: Friday, May 23, 2025 at 7:00 PM PDT

Venue: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

Mercury vs. Storm Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Storm are 3.5-point home favorites, while the total for tonight’s game sits at 155.5.

Team Overview

Phoenix Mercury

The Phoenix Mercury enter the 2025 season with a significantly revamped roster. Notably, they are without long-time stars Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi, both of whom departed in the offseason. The team is in a rebuilding phase, focusing on integrating younger talent and establishing a new team identity. As of now, the official roster details are yet to be released, but the absence of these veteran players marks a significant shift for the franchise.

Seattle Storm

The Seattle Storm have undergone substantial changes as well, aiming to strengthen their lineup for the 2025 season. Key additions include:

Jewell Loyd: A dynamic guard known for her scoring ability.

Nneka Ogwumike: A versatile forward with a strong defensive presence.

Skylar Diggins-Smith: A seasoned point guard bringing leadership and playmaking skills.

Gabby Williams: A forward known for her athleticism and defensive capabilities.

Lexie Brown: A guard with sharpshooting skills and defensive prowess.

These acquisitions aim to bolster the Storm’s competitiveness in the Western Conference. However, the team will be without key players due to injuries:

Jordan Horston: Suffered an ACL injury in February 2025 and will miss the entire season.

Katie Lou Samuelson: Tore her ACL during practice in May 2025, sidelining her for the season.

Nika Mühl: Also out for the season due to an ACL injury sustained in October 2024.

Key Matchup: Youth vs. Experience

This game presents an intriguing contrast between the Mercury’s emerging talents and the Storm’s seasoned roster. Phoenix will rely on its younger players to step up in the absence of veteran leadership, while Seattle’s experienced lineup aims to assert dominance despite recent injuries.

Mercury vs. Storm Prediction

Given the Storm’s depth and experience, they are favored to secure a victory in this matchup. However, the Mercury’s youthful energy could make for a competitive game, potentially leading to surprises on the court.

Mercury vs. Storm Prediction: SEATTLE STORM -3.5