Mercury vs. Sparks WNBA Prediction: Will Phoenix pull off upset?

The Phoenix Mercury (4-2) visit the Los Angeles Sparks (2-5) on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at Crypto.com Arena in a Western Conference matchup that also serves as the opening game of the 2025 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Mercury vs. Sparks matchup?

Mercury vs. Sparks WNBA Event Info

Phoenix Mercury at Los Angeles Sparks

Sunday, June 1, 6:00 p.m. ET

Crypto.com, Los Angeles, CA

Mercury vs. Sparks Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Sparks are 4.5-point home favorites to beat the Mercury. The total, meanwhile, sits at 162.5 points.

Phoenix Mercury: A Surprising Contender

Phoenix has emerged as one of the season’s early surprises, boasting a 4-2 record despite dealing with injuries to key players. Their success is largely attributed to forward Satou Sabally, who leads the team with 20.8 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. Sabally’s versatility and leadership have been pivotal in the Mercury’s strong start.

Veteran forward Alyssa Thomas contributes significantly, averaging 15.2 points and a team-high 8.0 assists per game, showcasing her all-around game. Additionally, rookie guard Monique Akoa Makani has stepped up, averaging 9.7 points and 2.3 assists, providing a spark off the bench.

Los Angeles Sparks: Searching for Consistency

The Sparks have struggled to find their rhythm, holding a 2-5 record. Offseason acquisition Kelsey Plum has been a standout, averaging 24.8 points and 5.6 assists per game, ranking second in league scoring. Her leadership and scoring prowess have been vital for the Sparks.

Forward Azurá Stevens has also been impressive, averaging a double-double and providing stability in the frontcourt. However, the team has faced challenges due to injuries to key players like Cameron Brink, Rickea Jackson, and Rae Burrell, affecting their depth and performance.

Key Matchups

Satou Sabally vs. Azurá Stevens: This battle in the frontcourt will be crucial. Sabally’s scoring and rebounding will test Stevens’ defensive capabilities and vice versa.

Kelsey Plum vs. Mercury’s Backcourt: Containing Plum will be a priority for Phoenix. Expect defensive assignments from Monique Akoa Makani and Sami Whitcomb to try and limit her impact.

Mercury vs. Sparks Prediction

Given the Mercury’s balanced attack and the Sparks’ ongoing struggles with injuries and consistency, Phoenix holds the advantage in this matchup. Expect a competitive game, but the Mercury’s depth and current form should see them through.

Mercury vs. Sparks Prediction: PHOENIX MERCURY +4.5