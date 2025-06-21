Mercury vs. Sky WNBA Prediction: Is Betting Total set too High?

The Phoenix Mercury are surging, and they’ll look to extend their winning streak to five games when they visit the struggling Chicago Sky on Saturday afternoon at Wintrust Arena. With the Mercury climbing the Western Conference standings and the Sky still searching for consistency on both ends of the floor, this matinee matchup offers a clear contrast in form—but also a chance for Chicago to spark a much-needed turnaround on their home court. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Mercury vs. Sky matchup?

Mercury vs. Sky WNBA Event Info

Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky

1:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 21, 2025

Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Mercury vs. Sky Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Mercury are 10.5-point road favorites to beat the Mercury. The total, meanwhile, sits at 161 points.

Records & Standings:

Phoenix Mercury: 10‑4 (6‑4 West), riding a four-game win streak and 4‑2 in road games.

Chicago Sky: 3‑8 (1‑6 East), fifth in the East, just 1‑3 at home.

Key Storylines

Mercury’s momentum: Fresh off a win over New York (Monique Akoa Makani 21 pts), averaging 80.5 PPG and strong rebounding (33.8 RPG). Alyssa Thomas (14.8 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 9.0 APG) and Satou Sabally (~19.5 PPG in last 10) lead the charge.

Sky’s struggle at home: Allowing 86.3 PPG and shooting defenses near 46%, their offense is inconsistent (75.3 PPG avg). Ariel Atkins (12.6 PPG, 5.3 APG) and Kamilla Cardoso (11.5 PPG, 7.1 RPG) are the bright spots.

Injury drag: Phoenix is missing Megan McConnell; Chicago without Moriah Jefferson and Courtney Vandersloot (ACL, season‑ending). This absence likely disrupts Chicago’s offensive fluidity.

Mercury vs. Sky Prediction

Phoenix’s balanced scoring and defensive strength should control the game. Chicago, with limited backcourt resources and relying heavily on Atkins and Reese, will struggle to keep pace.

The O/U (160.5) seems fair—I’ll lean under, as both teams have been hovering near that mark, and a controlled pace from Phoenix is likely.

Mercury vs. Sky Prediction: UNDER 161